From The Hall: Patriots Divisional Round History

The Tuck Rule game. Tom Brady's first playoff game. This one is the most famous Divisional Playoff Game in team history. It was the last, and probably greatest game at the old Foxboro Stadium. This one had it all. East Coast vs. West Coast. The hated Raiders vs. the hometown Patriots. Snow. Controversy. Heroics. Snow angels. And a snow plow. Snow fell throughout the day and continued through the game. The Raiders broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter on a Rich Gannon-to-James Jett 13-yard TD pass. The Patriots finally broke through with a 23-yard field goal on the second half's opening possession. Oakland answered with a field goal of its own and then added another for a 13-3 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Brady then guided a 10-play, 67-yard drive that he finished with a 6-yard touchdown run to draw New England within three with 7:52 left in the game. Then came a critical turn of events. Facing a third-and-one with 2:24 left in the game, Oakland handed to powerful fullback Zack Crockett, but rookie defensive lineman Richard Seymour got penetration, freeing Tedy Bruschi and Ty Law to stop Crockett short on what was a game-saving play. After Larry Izzo recovered his second fumbled punt of the fourth quarter, the Patriots took over on the Raiders 47. Three plays later, the Patriots season appeared over when Charles Woodson came on a corner blitz and sacked Tom Brady, forcing a fumble that Oakland's Greg Biekert recovered with 1:47 to go. But the play was reviewed by referee Walt Coleman, who determined that Brady's arm was moving forward when he lost the ball, which by rule, made it an incomplete pass. With a new life, New England drove to the Oakland 28 before calling on Adam Vinatieri to extend the season. Vinatieri drove a 45-yard kick through the snow and the uprights to tie the game in what is widely regarded as the greatest field goal in NFL history. The kick sent the game to overtime where Vinatieri hit from 23 yards out to win the game and send long snapper Lonie Paxton to the end zone to make snow angels. It was a win for the ages and sent the Patriots to Pittsburgh for the AFC Championship. Tight end Jermaine Wiggins emerged as the star of the game with a team-high 10 catches and David Patten added eight receptions for 107 yards. Coleman's words spoken with his southern drawl are frozen in Patriots history, "After further review, the quarterback's arm was going forward. It is an incomplete pass."