From the Hart: Friday practice observations

And always a player favorite during training camp, rookie defensive Chandler Jones was able to catch a punt at the end of practice from Zoltan Mesko that earned the team the night off from meetings heading into their off day on Saturday. Jones miss-read the punt slightly but as it looked like it might go over his head he back peddled and hauled it in as he fell to the ground. The team erupted and Jones jumped up to break into a "Dougie" dance celebration.

Fullback Eric Kettani returned to practice after an extended absence recently with an unknown injury, as did Malcolm Williams. * Fans at camp or those viewing photos and videos of practice may have noticed that some players' jerseys seem to ride up and get twisted on their shoulder pads. This has nothing to do with the new Nike practice shirts. Instead it's due to a change in procedure by the team's equipment staff. In the past players would have double-sided tape under their game jerseys to keep them in place and keep opponents from grabbing handfuls of material. That tape would be removed after games, allowing the shorter, looser practice jerseys to hang free on a daily basis. This year, though, the equipment staff has permanently affixed Velcro to the pads. Though it works well holding the longer, tighter game jerseys in place, it also pulls on the practice jerseys. One veteran player acknowledged that the Velcro is annoying under the practice jerseys and makes it difficult to put the jerseys on and off. * Matt Patricia wore white socks pulled up to his knees. * Quarterbacks and running backs worked on handoffs out of various two-back sets in early practice group work. * The tight ends worked on staying low coming out of the chutes (a pipe structure) to get off the line and catch short passes. Seemed like a bit of struggled for 6-6 Rob Gronkowski to get under the structure.