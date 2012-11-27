From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

While the Texans and 49ers – two teams the Patriots will host in the next couple weeks – have distanced themselves as the top two teams in the Wilson-Hart Power Index, things are really tight throughout the rest of the top seven. The Ravens, Falcons and Bears all moved up a single spot this week, while the Packers dropped down five slots to No. 8.
But closer inspection shows that the difference between the No. 3 Ravens (7.167) and the No. 7 Patriots (7.833) is less than seven-tenths of an Index point. That's quite a tight race for the slotting as the good teams try to build momentum heading toward the postseason.
At the bottom of the Wilson-Hart rankings, the Chiefs continue to lock down No. 32 as the first team eliminated from postseason contention.
And while the Packers were the biggest fallers of the week by dropping five spots thanks to their loss to the Giants, the Rams made the biggest jump by hopping up eight positions to No. 19 with a win at Arizona.
Even in this weird season, another week breaking down the numbers brings us another step closer to trying to figure out the rundown of the best teams in the NFL.
|This WeeksRank
|Last WeeksRank
|Movement
|Team
|Current Record
|Wilson-Hart Power Index
|1
|1
|same
|Houston Texans
|10-1-0
|5.500
|2
|2
|same
|San Francisco 49ers
|8-2-1
|5.667
|3
|4
|up 1
|Baltimore Ravens
|9-2-0
|7.167
|4
|5
|up 1
|Atlanta Falcons
|10-1-0
|7.333
|5
|6
|up 1
|Chicago Bears
|8-3-0
|7.667
|5
|7
|up 2
|Denver Broncos
|8-3-0
|7.667
|7
|8
|up 1
|New England Patriots
|8-3-0
|7.833
|8
|3
|down 5
|Green Bay Packers
|7-4-0
|9.000
|9
|11
|up 2
|New York Giants
|7-4-0
|9.500
|10
|10
|same
|Seattle Seahawks
|6-5-0
|10.167
|11
|9
|down 2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6-5-0
|11.833
|12
|13
|up 1
|Washington Redskins
|5-6-0
|12.167
|13
|14
|up 1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6-5-0
|12.667
|14
|12
|down 2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6-5-0
|13.167
|15
|16
|up 1
|New Orleans Saints
|5-6-0
|16.167
|16
|17
|up 1
|San Diego Chargers
|4-7-0
|17.000
|17
|15
|down 2
|Arizona Cardinals
|4-7-0
|17.833
|18
|18
|same
|Minnesota Vikings
|6-5-0
|19.000
|19
|27
|up 8
|St. Louis Rams
|4-6-1
|19.333
|20
|23
|up 3
|Cleveland Browns
|3-8-0
|19.667
|21
|21
|same
|Miami Dolphins
|5-6-0
|19.833
|22
|22
|same
|Detroit Lions
|4-7-0
|20.333
|23
|19
|down 4
|Dallas Cowboys
|5-6-0
|20.667
|24
|26
|up 2
|Carolina Panthers
|3-8-0
|21.333
|24
|20
|down 4
|New York Jets
|4-7-0
|21.333
|26
|24
|down 2
|Buffalo Bills
|4-7-0
|22.000
|27
|28
|up 1
|Indianapolis Colts
|7-4-0
|22.500
|28
|29
|up 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2-9-0
|24.333
|29
|25
|down 4
|Tennessee Titans
|4-7-0
|24.500
|30
|29
|down 1
|Oakland Raiders
|3-8-0
|26.500
|31
|31
|same
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3-8-0
|27.667
|32
|32
|same
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1-10-0
|30.833
What do you think of this week's Rankings? Let us know with a comment below!