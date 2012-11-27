From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

While the Texans and 49ers – two teams the Patriots will host in the next couple weeks – have distanced themselves as the top two teams in the Wilson-Hart Power Index, things are really tight throughout the rest of the top seven. The Ravens, Falcons and Bears all moved up a single spot this week, while the Packers dropped down five slots to No. 8.

But closer inspection shows that the difference between the No. 3 Ravens (7.167) and the No. 7 Patriots (7.833) is less than seven-tenths of an Index point. That's quite a tight race for the slotting as the good teams try to build momentum heading toward the postseason.

At the bottom of the Wilson-Hart rankings, the Chiefs continue to lock down No. 32 as the first team eliminated from postseason contention.

And while the Packers were the biggest fallers of the week by dropping five spots thanks to their loss to the Giants, the Rams made the biggest jump by hopping up eight positions to No. 19 with a win at Arizona.

Even in this weird season, another week breaking down the numbers brings us another step closer to trying to figure out the rundown of the best teams in the NFL.

This WeeksRank Last WeeksRank Movement Team Current Record Wilson-Hart Power Index 1 1 same Houston Texans 10-1-0 5.500 2 2 same San Francisco 49ers 8-2-1 5.667 3 4 up 1 Baltimore Ravens 9-2-0 7.167 4 5 up 1 Atlanta Falcons 10-1-0 7.333 5 6 up 1 Chicago Bears 8-3-0 7.667 5 7 up 2 Denver Broncos 8-3-0 7.667 7 8 up 1 New England Patriots 8-3-0 7.833 8 3 down 5 Green Bay Packers 7-4-0 9.000 9 11 up 2 New York Giants 7-4-0 9.500 10 10 same Seattle Seahawks 6-5-0 10.167 11 9 down 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-5-0 11.833 12 13 up 1 Washington Redskins 5-6-0 12.167 13 14 up 1 Cincinnati Bengals 6-5-0 12.667 14 12 down 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-0 13.167 15 16 up 1 New Orleans Saints 5-6-0 16.167 16 17 up 1 San Diego Chargers 4-7-0 17.000 17 15 down 2 Arizona Cardinals 4-7-0 17.833 18 18 same Minnesota Vikings 6-5-0 19.000 19 27 up 8 St. Louis Rams 4-6-1 19.333 20 23 up 3 Cleveland Browns 3-8-0 19.667 21 21 same Miami Dolphins 5-6-0 19.833 22 22 same Detroit Lions 4-7-0 20.333 23 19 down 4 Dallas Cowboys 5-6-0 20.667 24 26 up 2 Carolina Panthers 3-8-0 21.333 24 20 down 4 New York Jets 4-7-0 21.333 26 24 down 2 Buffalo Bills 4-7-0 22.000 27 28 up 1 Indianapolis Colts 7-4-0 22.500 28 29 up 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-9-0 24.333 29 25 down 4 Tennessee Titans 4-7-0 24.500 30 29 down 1 Oakland Raiders 3-8-0 26.500 31 31 same Philadelphia Eagles 3-8-0 27.667 32 32 same Kansas City Chiefs 1-10-0 30.833