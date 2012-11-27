Official website of the New England Patriots

From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

Nov 26, 2012 at 11:48 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

500x300-20121231-power-rankings.jpg

While the Texans and 49ers – two teams the Patriots will host in the next couple weeks – have distanced themselves as the top two teams in the Wilson-Hart Power Index, things are really tight throughout the rest of the top seven. The Ravens, Falcons and Bears all moved up a single spot this week, while the Packers dropped down five slots to No. 8.

But closer inspection shows that the difference between the No. 3 Ravens (7.167) and the No. 7 Patriots (7.833) is less than seven-tenths of an Index point. That's quite a tight race for the slotting as the good teams try to build momentum heading toward the postseason.

At the bottom of the Wilson-Hart rankings, the Chiefs continue to lock down No. 32 as the first team eliminated from postseason contention.

And while the Packers were the biggest fallers of the week by dropping five spots thanks to their loss to the Giants, the Rams made the biggest jump by hopping up eight positions to No. 19 with a win at Arizona.

Even in this weird season, another week breaking down the numbers brings us another step closer to trying to figure out the rundown of the best teams in the NFL.

This WeeksRankLast WeeksRankMovementTeamCurrent RecordWilson-Hart Power Index
11sameHouston Texans10-1-05.500
22sameSan Francisco 49ers8-2-15.667
34up 1Baltimore Ravens9-2-07.167
45up 1Atlanta Falcons10-1-07.333
56up 1Chicago Bears8-3-07.667
57up 2Denver Broncos8-3-07.667
78up 1New England Patriots8-3-07.833
83down 5Green Bay Packers7-4-09.000
911up 2New York Giants7-4-09.500
1010sameSeattle Seahawks6-5-010.167
119down 2Tampa Bay Buccaneers6-5-011.833
1213up 1Washington Redskins5-6-012.167
1314up 1Cincinnati Bengals6-5-012.667
1412down 2Pittsburgh Steelers6-5-013.167
1516up 1New Orleans Saints5-6-016.167
1617up 1San Diego Chargers4-7-017.000
1715down 2Arizona Cardinals4-7-017.833
1818sameMinnesota Vikings6-5-019.000
1927up 8St. Louis Rams4-6-119.333
2023up 3Cleveland Browns3-8-019.667
2121sameMiami Dolphins5-6-019.833
2222sameDetroit Lions4-7-020.333
2319down 4Dallas Cowboys5-6-020.667
2426up 2Carolina Panthers3-8-021.333
2420down 4New York Jets4-7-021.333
2624down 2Buffalo Bills4-7-022.000
2728up 1Indianapolis Colts7-4-022.500
2829up 1Jacksonville Jaguars2-9-024.333
2925down 4Tennessee Titans4-7-024.500
3029down 1Oakland Raiders3-8-026.500
3131samePhiladelphia Eagles3-8-027.667
3232sameKansas City Chiefs1-10-030.833

What do you think of this week's Rankings? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Trending Video

