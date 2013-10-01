From the Hart: PFW Power Rankings

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.*

The first Wilson-Hart Power Index of the 2013 season doesn't bring too many surprises, other than maybe the fact that the Denver Broncos aren't quite as high as some superficial onlookers might have expected. It's another, bit more balanced undefeated team, the Seattle Seahawks that takes to top spot in the opening rankings.

The top three spots go to undefeated teams, with the Colts coming in at No. 4 as the top one-loss squad.

Patriots fans are probably a bit disappointed and dubious to see their team as low as the No. 8 spot overall despite the undefeated start to the season coming off Sunday night's impressive win in Atlanta. Even more so given that the one-loss Titans and Lions come in higher on the Index.

The bottom of the rankings has some teams unfamiliar with that area. But as Bill Parcells would say, you are what your record (and your statistics) says you are. While not strange to see the Jaguars in the No. 32 slot, almost shocking to see that the winless Giants and Steelers aren't too far ahead of Jacksonville.

Regardless, the first Wilson-Hart Power Index is in the books. Check back every week to see how the weekend's games alter our proprietary stat-based rankings!