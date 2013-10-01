From the Hart: PFW Power Rankings

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 01, 2013 at 07:00 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

  • Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.*

The first Wilson-Hart Power Index of the 2013 season doesn't bring too many surprises, other than maybe the fact that the Denver Broncos aren't quite as high as some superficial onlookers might have expected. It's another, bit more balanced undefeated team, the Seattle Seahawks that takes to top spot in the opening rankings.

The top three spots go to undefeated teams, with the Colts coming in at No. 4 as the top one-loss squad.

Patriots fans are probably a bit disappointed and dubious to see their team as low as the No. 8 spot overall despite the undefeated start to the season coming off Sunday night's impressive win in Atlanta. Even more so given that the one-loss Titans and Lions come in higher on the Index.

The bottom of the rankings has some teams unfamiliar with that area. But as Bill Parcells would say, you are what your record (and your statistics) says you are. While not strange to see the Jaguars in the No. 32 slot, almost shocking to see that the winless Giants and Steelers aren't too far ahead of Jacksonville.

Regardless, the first Wilson-Hart Power Index is in the books. Check back every week to see how the weekend's games alter our proprietary stat-based rankings!

THIS WEEK'S RANKTEAMCURRENT RECORDWILSON-HART POWER INDEX
1Seattle Seahawks4-0-03.167
2New Orleans Saints4-0-04.333
3Kansas City Chiefs4-0-04.833
4Indianapolis Colts3-1-06.333
5Denver Broncos4-0-06.833
6Tennessee Titans3-1-08.167
7Detroit Lions3-1-08.500
8New England Patriots 4-0-09.333
9Dallas Cowboys2-2-011.667
10Chicago Bears3-1-012.833
11Carolina Panthers1-2-013.167
12Buffalo Bills2-2-014.500
12Miami Dolphins3-1-014.500
14San Diego Chargers2-2-015.833
15Cleveland Browns2-2-016.000
16Cincinnati Bengals2-2-016.167
17Green Bay Packers1-2-017.500
18Atlanta Falcons1-3-017.667
19Baltimore Ravens2-2-018.333
19Minnesota Vikings1-3-018.333
21Houston Texans2-2-018.667
22Arizona Cardinals2-2-018.833
22San Francisco 49ers2-2-018.833
24Philadelphia Eagles1-3-020.333
24Tampa Bay Buccaneers0-4-020.333
26Washington Redskins1-3-020.500
27Oakland Raiders1-3-020.833
28New York Jets2-2-021.000
29St. Louis Rams1-3-024.000
30Pittsburgh Steelers0-4-025.167
31New York Giants0-4-028.833
32Jacksonville Jaguars0-4-029.333

