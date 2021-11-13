Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 12 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 14 - 10:40 AM

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Press Pass: Prepping for the Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

Patriots Fan Predictions Contest

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Mac Jones 11/10: "Just have a plan and be ready to go"

Belestrator: Cleveland Browns Playmakers

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Nov 13, 2021 at 05:48 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots T Trent Brown (77) was activated off of injured reserve.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots T Trent Brown (77) was activated off of injured reserve.

Amid a thunderstorm that brought tornado warnings for Southern New England, the Patriots made a flurry of transactions on what was one of the busiest non-game-day Saturday evenings at Gillette in quite some time.

Where to begin? Perhaps with the biggest news – literally and figuratively. Offensive tackle Trent Brown is back from injured reserve and figures to be part of yet another O-line variation (there've been several of them this season) tomorrow against Cleveland. Brown is expected to see his first game action since Week 1, when he injured his right calf against Miami on the game's opening drive. But Brown has been practicing in recent days and apparently the team feels he's fit to dress again for a game.

Where exactly Brown might fit in remains to be seen, but his addition to the mix gives New England several more options with which to work. He began the season at right tackle, but in his previous stint with the club (2018), he was the team's starting left tackle. Given all the movement we've seen among players across the New England offensive line this season, it's anyone's guess if Brown will stay at tight tackle or go back to the left side.

Wherever he goes, it'll mean someone else will be shuffling spots, maybe even more than one other O-lineman. Could Mike Onwenu, the Patriots right tackle the past three games, go back to his usual left guard spot? If so, Ted Karras goes back to the bench as a valuable interior backup? If Brown is inserted on the left side, does current starter Isaiah Wynn slide over to left guard or elsewhere? Such questions won't be answered till just before kickoff tomorrow.

The rest of the news isn't so good for the Patriots, as they had to relegate linebacker Jamie Collins to IR after he injured an ankle during last week's game in Carolina. Collins, in his third stint with the club, hasn't had much of an impact since arriving in Week 5, but made a tremendous interception versus the Panthers last week which will likely be one of the team's most memorable plays of this season.

This comes as somewhat of a surprising development, although Collins didn't practice all week, nor did two other players who won't suit up for the Browns game Sunday. Kick/punt return special Gunner Olszewski and running back Damien Harris both suffered concussions in Charlotte a week ago. Rookie rusher Rhamondre Stevenson also was concussed and didn't practice all week, but his status for Sunday has yet to be determined. Whether or not Stevenson dresses, second-year player J.J. Taylor figures to have more of a role in this game, both at running back and perhaps at Olszewski's spot. Taylor wasn't active last week in Charlotte (coaches' decision), so, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers filled in as the team's punt returner when Olszewski went down. Perhaps he does so again this week, but Taylor is a viable option there as well.

At running back, New England's numbers are thin, meaning veteran Brandon Bolden is probably going to see considerable action as well. The Patriots have no ball carriers to promote from the practice squad. Instead, the team elevated tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower. As we mentioned, with running back numbers at a premium, New England's offense might need to feature more two- and three-tight end sets, which would help explain LaCosse's activation.

As always, the Patriots are only just getting started with pre-game maneuvering. They'll have to deactivate several more players on Sunday morning to reduce their active roster to 48 game-eligible players. We'll examine those moves when they come around 11:30 tomorrow morning.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: With Harry out, Wilkerson gets a chance 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Panthers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 8 against the Chargers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower grounded versus Jets

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 7 against the Jets.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 7 game with the New York Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 6 against Dallas.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 6 game with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 5 against Houston.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 5 visit to Houston Texans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown out again, but Jackson to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 4 versus Tampa Bay.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Harry activated, but will he be active?

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 4 meeting with the Buccaneers in Foxborough.
news

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 3 versus New Orleans.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Panthers and preview the upcoming matchup against the Browns at home in Foxborough. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO,  see the many ways the Patriots franchise is saluting service members and their families this month. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with J.C. Jackson, and Coach Belichick spotlights the Browns pass rush on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021

Matthew Slater 11/12: "We need everyone to do their part"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Jalen Mills 11/12: "It comes down to the fundamentals"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, November 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising