Game Preview: New England Patriots travel Houston to take on the Texans

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Texans will meet for the sixth time in the regular season and for the seventh time overall since Houston entered the NFL in 2002.

The Patriots only loss against Houston was in the final game of the 2009 regular season, when Houston defeated the Patriots, 34-27. The Patriots had already clinched the division prior to that game and Tom Brady was relieved for portions of that game by then backup QB Brian Hoyer. Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.