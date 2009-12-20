Gamebook: Patriots @ Bills

Official website of the New England Patriots
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Steelers Preview
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr., and get a glimpse at the unique relationship between Robert Kraft and Drew Bledsoe as Kraft visits the former quarterback in his hometown of Walla Walla, Washington and tours his winery. In addition, Bill Belichick breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
In Case You Missed It
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.