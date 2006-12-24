Gamebook: Patriots @ Jaguars

Official website of the New England Patriots
Nitpicks and Nitwits: Turning the corner, but do we know what's ahead?
When you turn the corner, does it always mean a smooth road ahead? Plus, mid-term grades and JR's take on this week's nitwitty...
The Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders to walk, on behalf of DA Active, at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
Patriots Conference Call Transcripts 11/7
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia address the media during their conference calls on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Samsonite Make Your Case: Trade winds blowing
With the trade deadline approaching, which position should the Patriots be interested in acquiring?
News Blitz 10/28: Gronk not focused on No. 69
Today's Patriots.com News Blitz pulls together a week of pre-Bills coverage, including a look at Rob Gronkowski on the verge of a potential record-setting day in Buffalo.
Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 10/28
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016.
PFW in Progress Recap 10/27: Patriots-Bills and NFL Week 8 Picks
We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donates $200,000 in the names of 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners
Twenty-six New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium during the 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Susan Canning of Westfield, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for KEVS Foundation.
Chandler Jones Celebrates Special Olympic Athletes in Holliston
More than 80 athletes showcase their talents in a five-town event.
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.