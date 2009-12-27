Gamebook: Patriots vs Jaguars

Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
All Access: Ravens Preview, Patriots Prepare to Induct Vince Wilfork
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Bill Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the Patriots first win of the season. In addition, follow Davon Godchaux's journey to the NFL, and, as the Patriots prepare to induct Vince Wilfork into the Hall of Fame, look back at some of the best moments through the years of the induction ceremony.
Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24
The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.