 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 04 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 09 - 11:55 AM

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or Stick & Pick?, Breaking Down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, Is J.J. McCarthy a Top Five Prospect?

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Patriots Playbook: Reviewing the Offseason so Far, NFL Rule Changes & Draft Preview

Gillette Stadium to host six MIAA Football Championships on December 7

The Kraft family will again provide New England's best football venue for Championship Saturday.

Nov 26, 2013 at 04:02 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121120-miaa.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – One of the most exciting, action-packed days on the annual New England football calendar is about to get even better when Gillette Stadium hosts all six of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships in a single day on Saturday, Dec. 7. It will be the first time in Massachusetts high school football history that all state finals are played on one field.

Under the new MIAA football playoff format, 160 teams qualified for the postseason and after four weeks of thrilling football, 12 remain. Those teams will compete for their division's state title on New England's most famous football field and will be joined by thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders, school bands and special guests.

The Kraft family, which will donate the use of Gillette Stadium for the seventh straight year, will again treat the state championship participants and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation, with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards. Kraft Sports Productions will produce a live television broadcast of all six games. The Kraft family will cover costs for the event.

Ticket information for the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience will be announced later this week. Admission fee includes parking, admission to all six games, and a game day discount of $3 at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

GAME SCHEDULE
*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

  • Division VI - Cohasset vs. Littleton, 9:00 a.m.
  • Division IV - Dennis Yarmouth vs. Doherty, 11:00 a.m.*
  • Division II - Mansfield vs. St. John's, 1:30 p.m.*
  • Division I - Central Catholic vs. Xaverian, 3:30 p.m.
  • Division III - Tewksbury vs. Plymouth South, 6:00 p.m.*
  • Division V - Bishop Fenwick vs. Northbridge, 8:00 p.m.*
    GENERAL INFORMATION

Tickets and Gate Information
Ticket information for the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience will be announced later this week. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets will be available on game day at the Gillette Stadium ticket office, located outside the Patriot Place Gate, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. All fans will enter the stadium via the NRG Gate, located near The Hall at Patriot Place and CBS Scene.

Parking
Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience. Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots via the P7 or P8 entrances. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots via the P1 entrance. No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each game's approximate start time.

Concessions and Dining
Concessions will be available throughout the day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features 15 casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame celebrations. Visit www.patriot-place.com for restaurant info.

Blood Drive at Gillette Stadium
MIAA Football Championship attendees can also participate in the Bob's Discount Furniture Blood Drive in Gillette Stadium's Putnam Club West. Fans who give blood during Championship Saturday get credit for their school towards the Bob's Discount Furniture $250,000 High School Heroes Scholarship Program. The event will also feature furniture, ticket and autographed item giveaways, Patriots alumni and cheerleader appearances, family fun and more.

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon
The award-winning Hall at Patriot Place will offer $3 off adult admission on Saturday with a ticket to the High School Football Championships (regular admission to The Hall is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and younger are free). The Hall's New England Football exhibit displays jerseys from all of the 2012 MIAA football champions, and following the games will begin displaying jerseys from all of the 2013 champions.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports Productions will produce the television broadcast, which will air all six games on Comcast SportsNet. The games will also be simulcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

DIVISION GAME TIME TV COVERAGE RADIO COVERAGE
Div. VI 9:00 a.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. IV 11:00 a.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. II 1:30 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. I 3:30 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. III 6:00 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. V 8:00 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub

* All game times approximate* * Tape Delayed *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremony

In celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance hosted more than 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated the Row of Honor and the POW/MIA seat to those who are serving and have served.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising