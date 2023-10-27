Official website of the New England Patriots

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:43 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Deatrich Wise Jr.
Shamari Humphries

What's better than victory Monday? Community Tuesday, of course.

Though this week, coming off a big win against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots players didn't limit their volunteerism to only their off day.

From block parties, school assemblies and Halloween celebrations, here's how Patriots players gave back this week:

Photos: Deatrich Wise Jr. Holds 4th Annual Block Party

Deatrich Wise Jr. held his fourth annual block party with the Josh Kraft Teen Center in Mattapan on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Deatrich Wise Jr. throws fourth annual Block Party at Mattapan Teen Center

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. held his fourth annual Block Party at the Josh Kraft Teen Center on Saturday, continuing his commitment to the kids of Mattapan.

The event featured performances from a DJ and local teen artists, with a pop-up barbershop, free farmers market, and other local vendors contributing to the lively community celebration.

"I was so fascinated with the kids down there in Mattapan at the Boys & Girls Club, and I realized, nobody goes there to show love to those kids or that community," Deatrich told Patriots.com ahead of the event.

"The more time I spent there, I wanted to do just that. I know there is a lot of bad news coming out of Mattapan, but I wanted the Block Party to be a light and a way to spread positive messages and positive news about what's happening in that community, and at the same time, give those kids a platform to express themselves because they're phenomenal."

Read more about the block party here.

David Andrews, Bryce Baringer, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow
John Gilooly, Sr.

David Andrews hosts "Strikes for Tykes" bowling tournament benefiting BMC

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty was in attendance to ensure a seamless transition, but on Monday, veteran center David Andrews hosted Strikes for Tykes on Monday in Boston's Seaport district.

The celebrity bowling tournament and auction has been a long-standing tradition since Jerod Mayo was putting it on, with James White and the McCourty twins taking it over in 2022. But no matter who's name was on the program each year, the cause remained the same, with proceeds from the event and auction benefiting children receiving care at Boston Medical Center.

Teammates came out in droves to show off their skill, including Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, Bailey Zappe, Ty Montgomery, Sidy Sow, James Ferentz, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Andrew Stueber, Matt Sokol, and Matthew Judon.

Read more here.

16 x 9
Carolyn Mooney

Lawrence Guy visits Chittick Elementary School in Hyde Park

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has been busy lately, with four kids including a newborn baby at home. Still, he and his wife Andrea always make time for the children in their community.

Lawrence and his family paid a visit to Chittick Elementary School in Hyde Park on Tuesday, using his one day off to encourage students and discuss the importance of good attendance. They poured into more than 250 students, grades K-6, for the first of a few visits the couple plans to make to the school.

Patriots and Revolution host annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients

The New England Patriots Halloween party never disappoints, but this year, it was "out of this world."

That was the theme for the annual celebration, where the Patriots Foundation, in partnership with the Revolution, hosted more than 40 local children battling cancer at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Pats players went all-out, with Matthew Slater, Mac Jones, David Andrews, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Brenden Schooler, Myles Bryant, Cody Davis, Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Calvin Munson, and Kody Russey all dressing up for the occasion.

Read more here.

Photos: Patriots and Revolution host Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients 

To conclude the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the Kraft Family, the Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Foundation hosted pediatric cancer patients and their families at Gillette Stadium for a Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Several Patriots players took part in the space-themed party, including Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, David Andrews, Mike Gesicki, Brenden Schooler, Matthew Slater, Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Myles Bryant, Calvin Munson, Cody Davis and Kody Russey.

