How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Deatrich Wise Jr. throws fourth annual Block Party at Mattapan Teen Center

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. held his fourth annual Block Party at the Josh Kraft Teen Center on Saturday, continuing his commitment to the kids of Mattapan.

The event featured performances from a DJ and local teen artists, with a pop-up barbershop, free farmers market, and other local vendors contributing to the lively community celebration.

"I was so fascinated with the kids down there in Mattapan at the Boys & Girls Club, and I realized, nobody goes there to show love to those kids or that community," Deatrich told Patriots.com ahead of the event.

"The more time I spent there, I wanted to do just that. I know there is a lot of bad news coming out of Mattapan, but I wanted the Block Party to be a light and a way to spread positive messages and positive news about what's happening in that community, and at the same time, give those kids a platform to express themselves because they're phenomenal."