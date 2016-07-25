Junior Patriots Cheerleaders join the Patriots Cheerleaders at the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 Event

The Patriots Cheerleaders, Junior Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot joined guests at Gillette Stadium to participate in the annual **Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50** 5k and 10k Run and Celebration on Sunday, July 3. The event included a Kids Fun Run, a 5k and 10k race, and even a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the night. This year, the event benefitted One Mission, the kids' cancer foundation that offers programs and services to provide immediate relief to children with cancer and their families.

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot on the field to cheer on and congratulate runners as they crossed the finish line at the 50 yard line. Patriots Cheerleaders Allison, Andrea, Theresa and Alanna even joined in on the action and ran the 5k race. This event was the first of many of our community co-appearances as part of our 2016 Junior Patriots Cheerleaders program. To learn more about the program, click here.