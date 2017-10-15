Kirsch Words Recap: Patriots at Jets

Official website of the New England Patriots

Read a full recap of PFW's Fred Kirsch's in-game blog during the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Oct 15, 2017 at 05:45 AM
Fred Kirsch
Patriots Football Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offered his Kirsch Words blog which featured in-game commentary during the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 15, 2017. Below is a full recap of Kirsch Words.

Kirsch Words is also available within the game day section of the official Patriots apps for iPhone, iPad and Android.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

