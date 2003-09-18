Klemm settles in; Thursday notes

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't have any updates on the injury report during his morning press conference. When asked if he had a gut feeling as to whether the hip injury to linebacker Rosevelt Colvin would keep the player out for more than a week he said, "I think that's a good possibility, yes. But I really don't know." … NFL owners approved the NFL Europe League's business plan for the next two seasons yesterday. There had been speculation that some owners no longer wished to continue with the developmental spring league, and according to ESPN.com the league got the minimum support it needed to continue with a 24-8 owners vote. Generally league issues require a three-quarters vote by owners, meaning NFLEL received the league's continued support by the strength of the absolute minimum necessary vote. … Linebacker Roman Phifer believes there is still a little extra emotion in the Patriots-Jets rivalry, even though the hype surrounding the game may not be as strong as it has been in the past. "It goes back a long way, especially with the personnel being transferred back and forth," Phifer said. "That adds to the rivalry a little bit. Me, being a former Jet myself, it gives it a special meaning. You know the guys you are playing against. You know the organization. You know you have a lot of friends on the team and this is a competitive league, especially amongst friends you are very competitive. They want the bragging rights. And on top of that it is a division game. It's a big game for us." … Count Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi among those who aren't buying the story that Jets running back Curtis Martin has lost a step or is on the down side of his career. "Curtis Martin is not done," Bruschi said. "He's in his ninth year. He's in his prime if you ask me. And just because of a couple of bad games I think Curtis is looking forward to coming in here because this is a place that he has historically had success. He's our number one target." In two games this season, two New York losses, Martin has rushed for just 80 yards on 25 carries. … An interesting note out off the NFL release this week. Just because NFL teams start the year at 2-0 doesn't necessarily mean things are looking up. In 2002 there were more 0-2 teams that made the playoffs than 2-0 teams. Of the eight teams that started last season at 2-0, only the Oakland Raider went on to qualify for the playoffs. Two 0-2 teams, Atlanta and Pittsburgh, went to the postseason.