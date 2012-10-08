Official website of the New England Patriots

Kraft: Faulk "will always be celebrated"

Oct 08, 2012 at 12:22 AM
Erik Scalavino

Team owner Robert Kraft issued the following statement in advance of tomorrow's event:

"Kevin Faulk helped define the way an entire generation of Patriots fans have come to view and appreciate our brand of football. He worked so hard to get better every year. He was always one of the first to arrive in the building and among the last to leave. His work ethic, enthusiasm for the game and clutch performances, especially on third down, earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and fans alike. He retires a Patriot whose career will always be celebrated for helping deliver three Super Bowl Championships to New England."

Faulk's retirement ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 Tuesday morning on The Hall's third floor (where Matt Light's retirement ceremony was held in the spring). The public is welcome to attend with their paid admission to The Hall, which will donate half of each patron's admission fee to a charity of Faulk's choosing.

