Kraft: Faulk "will always be celebrated"

"Kevin Faulk helped define the way an entire generation of Patriots fans have come to view and appreciate our brand of football. He worked so hard to get better every year. He was always one of the first to arrive in the building and among the last to leave. His work ethic, enthusiasm for the game and clutch performances, especially on third down, earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and fans alike. He retires a Patriot whose career will always be celebrated for helping deliver three Super Bowl Championships to New England."