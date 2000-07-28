Langham shines in Law's absence

]() Langham, who appears to be trailing Kato Serwanga in the battle for the starting corner job opposite Law, stepped in because Law had to miss practice for jury duty. The practice had been pretty uneventful until Langham stepped in front of Tony Carter and intercepted Drew Bledsoe's pass attempt.

On the very next play, Langham nearly picked off Bledsoe again. The quarterback was trying to hit Terry Glenn, but Langham broke the play up.

Langham, a free agent pick up from Cleveland during the offseason, didn't stop there. A few minutes after harassing Bledsoe, Langham stepped in front of a Michael Bishop pass. Bishop was aiming for tight end Rob Tardio, but Langham made the play for his second interception of the morning.

There weren't many standout plays in the session, which apparently frustrated Head Coach Bill Belichick. First Belichick made the defense run a lap around one of the practice fields after the second defensive unit was not lining up properly.

Moments later the offense went for a jog around the field because of too many errors. Guard Terrance Beadles had to run a solo lap around the field after his false start. Beadles jumped on a hard count by Quarterback Tom Brady as he fired out at defensive tackle Noel Scarlett.

Brady had a strong practice during 7-on-7 passing drills. Brady completed his first seven attempts and finished an impressive 10-of-12. One of his passes was an impressive bomb to wide receiver Shockmain Davis, who continues to make a number of quality catches.

Keeping a grip

Second-year running back Kevin Faulk carried a football with him to the cafeteria for lunch Friday. The back was keeping a grip on the ball, a problem that has plagued him in camp. Faulk has fumbled four times thus far, including once Thursday when Larry Whigham poked the pigskin away.

Bailey, Kibble return

Wide receiver Aaron Bailey and punt James Kibble both returned to the field Friday after missing several days each. Bailey caught several passes in the morning workout, as his shoulder looked fully recovered.