Light sees convergence of football, business

]() "Well I don't compare myself to anyone, first of all," Light said. "I don't even compare myself with other deals. I hear every now and then what people make out there, and that's good and all, but there is a big difference in being confident in what you do and being arrogant or kind of touchy. I am not the kind of guy who would go out there asking for all the money in the world. But when that time comes and we start talking about it, that's when I start worrying about it. I don't really care to know what other people are making right now. Right now I am just out here playing ball."

In the end Light would like to be in New England for the foreseeable future, but the intelligent trench man knows that it will come down to a business decision between what he is looking for financially and what the team can afford or chooses to pay.

"Obviously you don't get too many chances to win two titles in three years," Light said. "But unfortunately it is a business. It pretty much comes down to what your team has to deal with and hopefully you'd like to stay somewhere you feel comfortable. But if the team can't do it and you can't agree, which sometimes happens, then you have to move. And unfortunately that happens. I mean obviously this is a place I have a lot of respect for. I have a lot of respect for all the coaches. It's kind of a weird deal. It's really my first time being in a situation coming up in a year where I am going to be in that realm of signing or moving on. It's kind of weird going into that. And it's kind of an uncomfortable feeling because you really don't know what to expect. I mean you can hear all you want, but you are your own person and how it deals with you is going to affect you differently than it does with everybody else. Here is obviously a good home for me, but we'll just have to wait and see, right?"

Notes