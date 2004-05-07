Lombardi Trophy goes to Providence

Five members of Patriots Super Bowl Championship team to bring trophy to R.I.

Providence – Five members from the Super Bowl XXXVIII Champion New England Patriots have accepted Mayor David N. Cicilline's invitation to participate in the city's first Waterfire of the season, sponsored by Textron, on Saturday, May 8. After a brief presentation at Waterplace Park, the Patriots players will board a boat and take a victory tour during Waterfire, giving fans along the banks of the river a chance to see the team's two most prized possessions.

"I wanted to share the beauty and excitement of Providence's Waterfire with the Super Bowl champions," said Mayor Cicilline. "Providence is truly Patriots Country, and I'm sure the enthusiasm of the fans will get the team fired up for the new season."

"Our fans are the greatest in the NFL," said Patriots spokesman Stacey James. "We have been invited to attend celebrations throughout New England over the last couple of years and look forward to returning to Providence to participate in the first Waterfire of the season this Saturday. Waterfire is unique to Providence and offers us a wonderful way to share our second Lombardi Trophy with the great fans of Rhode Island."