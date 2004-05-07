Official website of the New England Patriots

LIVE: Patriots Catch-22 (video edition) Thu Nov 02 | 09:55 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Lombardi Trophy goes to Providence

The Patriots will take their Super Bowl celebration to Providence on Sat. May 8 when they show off the Lombardi Trophy to kick off the season's first Waterfire at Waterplace Park.

May 07, 2004 at 08:27 AM

Five members of Patriots Super Bowl Championship team to bring trophy to R.I.

Providence – Five members from the Super Bowl XXXVIII Champion New England Patriots have accepted Mayor David N. Cicilline's invitation to participate in the city's first Waterfire of the season, sponsored by Textron, on Saturday, May 8. After a brief presentation at Waterplace Park, the Patriots players will board a boat and take a victory tour during Waterfire, giving fans along the banks of the river a chance to see the team's two most prized possessions.

"I wanted to share the beauty and excitement of Providence's Waterfire with the Super Bowl champions," said Mayor Cicilline. "Providence is truly Patriots Country, and I'm sure the enthusiasm of the fans will get the team fired up for the new season."

"Our fans are the greatest in the NFL," said Patriots spokesman Stacey James. "We have been invited to attend celebrations throughout New England over the last couple of years and look forward to returning to Providence to participate in the first Waterfire of the season this Saturday. Waterfire is unique to Providence and offers us a wonderful way to share our second Lombardi Trophy with the great fans of Rhode Island."

The Patriots are scheduled to arrive at the basin at Waterplace Park near the Bella Vista Restaurant around 7:15 p.m. and will join Mayor Cicilline and other community leaders for a brief speaking program. Afterwards, the players will board a boat to cruise up and down the river, giving fans an opportunity to celebrate New England's second Super Bowl Championship in three seasons.

Latest News

Trending Video

JuJu Smith Schuster 11/1: "Go out there, have fun, play"

Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Cole Strange 11/1: "You just have to keep working"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/1: "Great opportunity to work together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/1: "Getting back to our fundamentals"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/1: "We've got to be better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/1: "They're a team we are not familiar with"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
In Case You Missed It

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
