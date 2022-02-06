Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Jones would pick up a two-point conversion for the AFC in his first pass of the game, coming early in the second quarter, as he connected with Steelers' Diontae Johnson to put the AFC up 22-13. But he'd follow that up by throwing an interception to Trevon Diggs, a play reminiscent of the Patriots-Cowboys game this season. Jones was targeting Travis Kelce up the seam on a 4th-and-15 attempt that took over in place of kickoffs for the Pro Bowl's experimentation purposes.

Jones would narrowly miss Stefon Diggs in the back of the end zone later in the second quarter, with a nice tight-window throw. Diggs couldn't keep his second foot inbounds but the commentators noted the quality throw from the Patriots rookie with pressure in his face.

Mac would open the third quarter engineering a 95-yard, touchdown-scoring drive for the AFC, going 7-for-7 for 83 yards through the air and finding Hunter Renfrow along the backline for a touchdown. It was another impressive throw by Jones, made on the run and placed just out of reach of defender Micah Parsons.