Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had his fair share of visits to local non-profits and youth programs during his tenure in New England, joining in on whatever activities they have going on.

On Wednesday, some of those kids got to visit him for a change.

The QB1 hosted 30 kids from the MetroWest YMCA at the team's field house in collaboration with NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation. He ran them through warmups, drills, and eventually coached them up to start running routes.

"I think they think it's really cool to be here, in the bubble as we call it," Jones said after the event.