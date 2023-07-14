Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

In a private skills clinic hosted by NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones warmed up his arm for training camp with kids from the MetroWest YMCA.

Jul 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Eric J. Adler

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had his fair share of visits to local non-profits and youth programs during his tenure in New England, joining in on whatever activities they have going on.

On Wednesday, some of those kids got to visit him for a change.

The QB1 hosted 30 kids from the MetroWest YMCA at the team's field house in collaboration with NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation. He ran them through warmups, drills, and eventually coached them up to start running routes.

"I think they think it's really cool to be here, in the bubble as we call it," Jones said after the event.

"It was a really good day and it's always good to be able to just help kids and just have fun with them and show them that we're all just people. We're all just trying to have fun together and sports are a great way to unify people – that's something that I've always believed in, and I think we definitely did that today."

The lucky kids who participated in the skills clinic came from the YMCA's summer camps, as well as teenagers from the organization's Changemaker program, where the mission is to teach workforce development skills and solve food insecurity.

"We're so incredibly grateful for Mac's time and for the support of the Patriots. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Peter Waisgerber, chief development officer of the MetroWest YMCA.

"This is something they'll remember forever, and to be able to be on a field, catch a pass from Mac Jones – he's throwing it 50 yards to kids on an all-out sprint."

Jones certainly seemed to use the event as an opportunity to get loose before reporting to training camp, airing it out to some of the older athletes in the group and ending the workout dripping in sweat.

"They all did really well. We went through a bunch of routes and I threw a lot of passes today, so we got some good work in and I had some great receivers," Jones said.

"I think NOBULL has done a great job. They're all about hard work and these kids came out here and did everything that I do on a regular basis. They crushed it and they wanted to do more. It's always good when the kids just want to keep going and they just have so much fun. You put in that hard work and sweat and that's what it's all about."

Check out more photos from the event below.

Photos: Mac Jones teams up with NOBULL to host skills clinic for kids

Patriots QB Mac Jones teamed up with NOBULL to host a skills clinic for 30 children from the Metrowest YMCA in the Socios.com field house on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

