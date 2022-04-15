Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

"Ever since then my life changed," Wilson said of meeting Dowell. "He was with me every step of the way. He taught me how to be a man. He was just that male figure I really needed at that point in my life when I was hanging with the wrong crowd, running the streets, dealing with a single mom who can't really keep up with us. He helped my mom out, took me in, and my life just instantly changed. That's when I started calling him my godfather."

"I was trying to get those guys to come along with me, change their lives," Wilson said. "Be positive and be leaders, and I was just trying my best to show them the right way to do things. You don't you don't have to do bad stuff to be cool. You don't have to be a follower to be cool. What you couldn't do is follow a guy that's doing the right thing and trying to be the best version of himself, and that was me. I was that guy who was trying to get guys to follow me because I knew what I wanted to become in the future."