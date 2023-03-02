Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 02 - 03:00 PM | Tue Mar 07 - 11:55 AM

Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

Matt Groh on His Experiences at The NFL Combine

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft's Top Pass-Rushers Heap Praise on Offensive Tackle Class at NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Two of the 2023 NFL Combine

Dorchester's Jerrod Clark motivated by early Patriots championships

Patriots Unfiltered at the Combine 3/1: Day 2 News and Notes, Spotlight on DL/LB Prospects

Patriots coaches left a lasting impression at Shrine Bowl

Patriots Debrief: Day One of the 2023 NFL Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

Press Pass: Patriots Gearing for Success at 2023 NFL Combine

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Mailbag: Outlining a Dream Offseason for the Pats With Free Agency Around the Corner

Building The 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 Shrine Bowl

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

McDaniels believes O'Brien move will pay dividends for Patriots

Payton, Broncos still interested in Matt Patricia

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

Dynamic returner/cornerback/weapon Marcus Jones' exciting rookie year thrilled his former college teammates.

Mar 02, 2023 at 02:47 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (25).

Rookie Marcus Jones was one of the highlights of the Patriots 2022 season, as the Houston product made the PFWA's All-AFC Team and was named an AP First Team All-Pro as a punt returner.

The Patriots knew they were drafting a player in the third round with game-changing potential but might not have expected Jones to contribute so effectively so quickly. His walk-off punt return against the Jets, touchdown catch against the Bills and 69-yard pick-six against the Bengals were among the most explosive and exciting plays of the season, but those plays weren't a surprise to Jones' former Houston teammates.

"Man, that's my guy," said safety Gervarrius Owens at the Combine on Thursday, cracking a smile at the mention of his former teammate and friend. "It's crazy because you see him do all of that in college and everything. You already know what's coming, but every time it happens it's like, there ain't no way he just did that again.

"Just for him to have all that success in a rookie season and playing for Bill Belichick, you have to go earn your stripes with him."

Owens said the Houston team was together and watching the Patriots-Jets Week 11 matchup when the 3-3 game came down to a final punt return.

"When he had the game-winning punt return, it's like we're all in the locker room just chilling, everybody getting their phones out like, 'He might just do it.' Hit the sideline to the crib. It's just crazy."

Jones' electric return ability quickly translated to the professional game, but he also began to carve out a role on offense, sparked by a 48-yard catch-and-run that gave the Patriots an early 7-3 lead against the Bills and in a matchup role at cornerback. For the season, Jones played 37 percent of the defensive snaps, 40 percent of the special teams snaps, and a small but effective 18 snaps on offense.

Owens said that Jones reached out to him when it looked like he was finally going to get his shot on offense late in the season.

"I'm like, 'Rookie season? You're fixing to play offense?'", relayed Owens. "First time he touched the ball, goes to the crib. I'm like, 'Man, this guy's crazy.' He's definitely a special talent for sure."

With just one season under his belt, the future is bright for Jones and while his roles on special teams seem solidified, the possibilities on offense and defense are enticing for a player who might just become a unique three-way threat in NFL.

Photos: Best of Marcus Jones

NYJ-103022_Silverman3091
1 / 10
Photo by David Silverman
BB-120122_Adler1552
2 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CB-101622_Adler0524
3 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CB-122422_Adler2804a
4 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYJ-103022_Silverman3048
5 / 10
Photo by David Silverman
Jones_Marcus_2022_Uniform_Darian29
6 / 10
Photo by Dwight Darian
BB-120122_Adler1295
7 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
CB-122422_Silverman3049a
8 / 10
Photo by David Silverman
CP-081922_Adler0445
9 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-121222_Adler0961
10 / 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Draft's Top Pass-Rushers Heap Praise on Offensive Tackle Class at NFL Combine

These offensive tackle prospects were the most challenging players for the draft's top pass-rushers this past season.

news

Patriots coaches left a lasting impression at Shrine Bowl

NFL prospects speaking at the Scouting Combine were quick to credit the work of Patriots coaches at the Shrine Bowl in preparing them for life in the NFL.

news

Dorchester's Jerrod Clark motivated by early Patriots championships

The Dorchester native and Brighton High School product is eyeing a leap to the NFL as he checks in from the Scouting Combine.

news

McDaniels believes O'Brien move will pay dividends for Patriots

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels offered his thoughts on the Patriots hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Outlining a Dream Offseason for the Pats With Free Agency Around the Corner

What should the Patriots prioritize this offseason in free agency and the draft?

news

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

With all 32 teams convening in Indianapolis this week, the Combine provides opportunities for much more than evaluating college prospects.

news

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Here's everything we'll be monitoring from a Patriots perspective in Indianapolis this week.

news

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah sized up some Patriots-type players in this year's draft, many who could be considered at 14th overall.

news

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Matthew Slater's decision to return for a 16th season will have an impact on the entire Patriots roster.

news

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

The Patriots could target a top outside cornerback to add to an already productive defense.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

NFL Draft's Top Pass-Rushers Heap Praise on Offensive Tackle Class at NFL Combine

Patriots coaches left a lasting impression at Shrine Bowl

Dorchester's Jerrod Clark motivated by early Patriots championships

McDaniels believes O'Brien move will pay dividends for Patriots

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh on His Experiences at The NFL Combine

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh speaks about his past and present experiences at the NFL Combine.

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Join Mike Dussault as he takes you on a tour behind-the-scenes of media coverage at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Which WR in the 2023 NFL Draft do you have your eye on? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" share which wide receiver in the 2023 Draft they have their eyes on.

McCourty twins on their beef with offensive linemen vs. cornerbacks

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, NFL Network's Jason McCourty share their beef with offensive lineman vs. cornerbacks.

Patriots Debrief: Day Two of the 2023 NFL Combine

Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar as they discuss prospect media availabilities and what they saw from the defensive linemen and linebacker groups at the second day of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Patriots Debrief: Day One of the 2023 NFL Combine

Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar as they discuss the first day of the 2023 NFL Combine.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising