Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

Rookie Marcus Jones was one of the highlights of the Patriots 2022 season, as the Houston product made the PFWA's All-AFC Team and was named an AP First Team All-Pro as a punt returner.

The Patriots knew they were drafting a player in the third round with game-changing potential but might not have expected Jones to contribute so effectively so quickly. His walk-off punt return against the Jets, touchdown catch against the Bills and 69-yard pick-six against the Bengals were among the most explosive and exciting plays of the season, but those plays weren't a surprise to Jones' former Houston teammates.

"Man, that's my guy," said safety Gervarrius Owens at the Combine on Thursday, cracking a smile at the mention of his former teammate and friend. "It's crazy because you see him do all of that in college and everything. You already know what's coming, but every time it happens it's like, there ain't no way he just did that again.

"Just for him to have all that success in a rookie season and playing for Bill Belichick, you have to go earn your stripes with him."

Owens said the Houston team was together and watching the Patriots-Jets Week 11 matchup when the 3-3 game came down to a final punt return.