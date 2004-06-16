Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Ezekiel Elliott shows off the wheels on 19-yard catch and run

Mac Jones' 11-yard strike to Gesicki flies just over Franklin's fingertips

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Marquise Hill Player Journal

The mini camp was nice, it went real well. I got a chance to mingle with the veterans.

Jun 16, 2004 at 04:55 AM

06/14/04 starting all over again
The mini camp was nice, it went real well. I got a chance to mingle with the veterans. All the guys were real nice. We have a great coaching staff; they work hard and have been with each other for a long time. I don't have any goals for the season yet, it's too early for any of that. I have to get in there and get my feet wet. I'm looking for some playing time. The big adjustment is coming in and starting all over again, starting from the bottom. The speed of the game is different. If I keep going like I've been doing, I should be fine. Slowly but surely, I am adjusting and getting acclimated to the way people run things. It's not as friendly as in the South. Foxboro is kind of laid back. I like Boston a lot, I've gotten to drive around a bit and visit the mall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
