Marquise Hill Player Journal

06/14/04 starting all over again

The mini camp was nice, it went real well. I got a chance to mingle with the veterans. All the guys were real nice. We have a great coaching staff; they work hard and have been with each other for a long time. I don't have any goals for the season yet, it's too early for any of that. I have to get in there and get my feet wet. I'm looking for some playing time. The big adjustment is coming in and starting all over again, starting from the bottom. The speed of the game is different. If I keep going like I've been doing, I should be fine. Slowly but surely, I am adjusting and getting acclimated to the way people run things. It's not as friendly as in the South. Foxboro is kind of laid back. I like Boston a lot, I've gotten to drive around a bit and visit the mall.