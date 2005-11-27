Martin becomes fourth to reach 14,000 yards

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Nov. 27, 2005) - Jets running back Curtis Martin became the fourth NFL player to rush for 14,000 yards, reaching the mark with a 23-yard run in the first quarter of New York's game against New Orleans.

Martin, in his 11th season, joined Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269) as the only players to reach the milestone. He needed just 19 yards to reach the mark.

On a first-down play on the New York 24, Martin went up the middle and then bounced out to the right sideline for the big run. It was Martin's fourth carry of the game after sitting out the Jets' second series. He appeared to have been banged up during an earlier run and was seen walking gingerly on the sideline.