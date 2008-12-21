 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu May 28 - 01:59 PM | Tue Jun 02 - 02:25 PM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Photos: First Look at Patriots OTAs presented by New Balance

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Robert Kraft Gifts Handicap Accessible Minivan to Local Family

Drake Maye & New England Patriots Coach Elementary Schoolers in Football Drills

Photos: Phase 2, Week 3 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Photos: Patriots Host 2026 Community Day at New Balance Athletics Center

Patriots Unfiltered 5/21: Patriots OTA Preview, Latest Team/League Buzz

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Catch-22 5/20: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, OTA Preview, Latest Buzz

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Matt Cassel Postgame Presser - 12/21/2008

New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 21, 2008. Q: How important was your fast start today? MC: It was very important.

Dec 21, 2008 at 08:01 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 21, 2008.

Q:How important was your fast start today?

MC:It was very important. It was very important. We knew that they were an explosive team and that they could score a lot of points. For us to get out ahead early was important for us and important for the offense to set the tone for the day.

Q:Have you ever played in these conditions before?

MC:I've never played in snow before, so it was a first for me, but it actually was a lot of fun.

Q:What adjustments did you have to make to deal with that?

MC:For the most part we really didn't make too many adjustments. We were going to see how the weather was going to affect how we threw the ball and we really went in with the same game plan that we had been going through the entire week. We practiced outside all week, which I think was a tremendous help and we just went in and executed the game plan.

Q:Can you talk about that throw back to Randy Moss that turned into the long touchdown? You looked one way and then went the other way. Was that the plan all along?

MC:It was the plan all along. It was probably the best throw of my career so far. I think I threw it one yard behind the line of scrimmage and he took it 77 yards, so any time those guys can do that it's a good day at the office for me.

Q:When you go out there and it's freezing cold, do you complete a pass or two and start to say 'ok, this is good'?

MC:I think when you start to build a little momentum and you start to get ahead by a few touchdowns and start to know that you've got control of the game, that's when it starts to become fun. But until that point, you've got to keep pressing forward.

Q:Can you talk about Jabar Gaffney? This seems to be his time of year.

MC:Jabar is a great player. He's a phenomenal receiver. He continues to get open and anything you ask of him, he's there. He's a great team player and he shows up around this time every year and he's played well throughout the entire season. He's a guy that I rely on and we rely on as an offense and if they want to take away, at times, Wes [Welker] and Randy [Moss], Jabar Gaffney is just as good an option as any of those guys, so he's a great player.

Q:Did you watch the Baltimore-Dallas game last night, and also were people on the sidelines asking how the Dolphins were doing today?

MC:Not really. I think that they showed the score a little bit throughout the game, but we were concentrated on taking care of our end of it. Then we've just got to continue to put together wins from outside and let the chips fall where they may.

Q:Why do you think you guys were able to handle the elements and they couldn't?

MC:I don't know. We're a New England team, so we practiced in it all week and the last three games that we've played have been in bad weather, and so maybe we've had just a little bit more practice than they have.

Q:What was it like to throw the ball in the snow and what did you have to do differently?

MC:Nothing particular from a mechanics standpoint or a motion standpoint. You just have to make sure to make an accurate throw so the receivers can catch the ball and put it in a good position for them to catch the ball and then keep your footing.

Q:Do you find that yards after the catch tend to multiply on a day like this since the offensive player knows what he's going to do and the defensive player doesn't?

MC:There's no doubt. We had an emphasis all week about run after catch because we knew the elements would be as such that we know what we're doing, they don't, so we have the advantage.

Q:Can you talk about your 300-pound fullback Russ Hochstein?

MC:300-pound fullback. He's a beast: Russ Hochstein. We've got to keep putting him out there and pounding the rock, so he looks good. I think he said he wanted to lose a few pounds and really grow into that role.

Q:Obviously you guys can't control what happens from here on other than beating Buffalo next week, but wouldn't it be a shame to miss the playoffs the way your offense is playing?

MC:We hope so. We'll see what happens next week and we'll see what goes on with the other teams, but we've just got to continue to go out there, work hard and get ready and hopefully we'll be in one of those playoff spots and have an opportunity to move on into the postseason.

Q:How big a factor was it that today you were continuously able to get good field position to start drives?

MC:It's huge. It's part of situational football, which I talked about last week. Any time you can get a short field, it's a lot easier on us as an offense. The defense did a great job today of stopping their offense and giving us great field position.

Q:How did the weather affect the ball?

MC:It really didn't have a huge affect on it. The wind wasn't as bad as we initially thought it was going to be. I'd much rather play in snow versus rain, now that I've done both, because the ball is just not as wet and you can have a little bit better handle on it.

Q:Is your confidence in throwing the deep ball up compared to when you first started?

MC:I've always had confidence in throwing the deep ball. That's one of the most difficult passes for any quarterback to complete because the margin of error is so limited, especially when you're throwing the ball downfield 40 yards. The accuracy is not like a curl route where you can just put it on them; you're throwing the ball downfield. We just continue to try to work on it and continue to try to get better.

Q:Do you ever wonder how Matt Leinart beat you out for the starting spot at USC?

MC:No. I think Matt Leinart is a great player and he'll be a great player in the NFL. He did a great job at USC. We won two national championships with him as a starting quarterback at USC, so they obviously made the right decision.

Q:Do you talk to him at all?

MC:I do. I talked to him this week. He's a friend of mine and I wish nothing but great things for him.

Q:How much fun was today's game?

MC:Any time you can go out there and put together a good performance and the elements were what they were and playing in the snow, it's a lot of fun. It kind of takes you back to your childhood days.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 5/27

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/27

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots Sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered 5/28: OTA Recap & Takeaways, Charting the Depth, NFL News

Patriots Catch-22 5/27: Wednesday OTA Takeaways, Vrabel & Maye Media Access Recap, Around the AFC East

Milton Williams and Andy Borregales | Player Media Availability 5/27

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Patriots OTA Preview, Players/Rookies to Watch, Latest Team/League Buzz

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Traveling to the Combine

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising