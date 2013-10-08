Matt Patricia Conference Call Transcript

Q:** I was just wondering if you could comment, it seems like Brandon Spikes had a pretty active game on Sunday, and just comment on his play, maybe what you expect from him going forward?

MP: Well, I think, obviously coming out of Sunday and trying to take a look at the game moving forward into New Orleans, we are just trying to improve on our performance. Obviously, we need to do better than that [performance against Cincinnati]. I obviously need to coach them better and we have to go execute better than that, but I think Brandon really tried to go out and play hard and played aggressive and did the things that we asked him to do. But, obviously, it's a situation where we all just have to do a better job and obviously try to do everything we can to come away with a victory. Obviously, we are pretty focused on New Orleans right now and moving forward to getting ready for the challenge that this offense really presents for us.

Q: With a weapon like Jimmy Graham, is he somebody you game plan around or game plan for specifically?

MP: Well, obviously I think the difficult thing that New Orleans presents from our perspective, and a positive for them on their perspective, is there's multiple ways that they can and do attack a defense. Like I said, Coach [Sean] Payton will be quick to try and find out and see exactly how you are playing everyone in their offense and really try to work the ball around to their appropriate targets. Jimmy Graham being one obviously, but [Marques] Colston and all of them, the running backs, [Pierre] Thomas, you know, [Darren] Sproles, [Lance] Moore. I think they do a great job, again, of getting the ball distributed to the open receivers. I think you just really have to try to defend a lot in all areas of what they are trying to do. I think if you focus attention on just one particular spot then they have plenty of weapons to go elsewhere.

Q: You mentioned earlier some of the precision passing game and once you get the ball out quick in New Orleans, is this a week where maybe being physical at the line of scrimmage takes on an increased emphasis for you guys?

MP: Well, certainly, I think you know, again, this offense is a very balanced offense with both the drop-back passing game along with the play-action game and plays where they move the quarterback around along with the run game. I think you really have to try and be able to defend all of those situations and make sure you are not in a particular situation where you are just trying to handle one aspect of the offense and get caught in a bad play with something else that they are doing. Certainly, we want to make sure we have all of our bases covered there and can't really let anybody free through the defense otherwise you are going to be in trouble. Drew [Brees] is going to be able to find them pretty quick, so, obviously, it is a big challenge for us to make sure we get all the skill players covered.

Q: There's been a lot of focus so far this year about the rookie wide receivers, but you've got more than your share of rookies on the defensive side, especially on the line with Joe Vellano and Chris Jones and Michael Buchanan. Just wondering, if you could talk to how they are coming along, what you see from them now that you didn't see from them earlier in the year?