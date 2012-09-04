Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 18 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Matt Patricia Conference Call Transcript - 9/4/2012

Sep 04, 2012 at 04:04 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-patricia-audio-slate2012.jpg

Q:As you start to wrap your head around the challenge the Titans present offensively, where does it start?

MP:I think obviously this is a real challenge for us here to go against the Titans. They have a lot of different weapons they can use offensively along with obviously a great coaching staff to utilize all those players. So, we've got to just really pay attention to all of them, make sure we understand who's out on the field and make sure we understand what packages they're running in the game. I don't really think you want to single anybody out; they obviously have great players at every position. Chris Johnson and all the ability that he brings; [Jake] Locker, the quarterback, obviously, everything he can do; the wide receivers, you could name them all: [Nate] Washington, [Kendall] Wright. The tight ends: [Craig] Stevens, [Jared] Cook, I mean, all of them, along with a really solid offensive line that does a great job within their system.

Q:What did you see in the preseason from rookie WR Kendall Wright?

MP:Obviously, a guy that can do a lot of different things for them, a player that was very productive in college coming out, and someone that looks like they're using him in a couple different ways out on the field. The guy's got real good speed, a good sized receiver for them, a player I think they can really utilize in a lot of different ways that has production. He definitely will be somebody we'll have to be very concerned about.

Q:Can you talk about Jake Locker a little bit and how he's played in the preseason?

MP:I think you can definitely see just the ability that he has to be able to run their offense, recognize what the defense is doing, get the ball to the appropriate people versus whatever the defense may be running and be able to read the coverages and get the ball to the soft spot of the defense. I think he's done a great job as far as running the offense and showing his athletic ability along with his ability to read the defense and get the ball to where he's got to get it.

Q:Has Nate Ebner's work on defense been as advertised and what you expected? Or is he maybe picking things up a little faster than you expected, given the fact that he didn't really play much defense last year?

MP:I think with every rookie that comes into our system, we're obviously hoping that they can handle what we do, progress through the defense, learn our system and try to prove themselves every day, which hopefully we're getting that done on the defensive side of the ball. Certainly, Nate would fall into that category: someone who's got to come in and work hard and improve and keep learning the game of football. He'll come in and worked every day, so we're definitely pleased with the effort and his ability to come in and work hard. But he's obviously got a long way to go, so he'll just keep working at it.

Q:Does he seem to be picking things up quicker than anticipated?

MP:I think the whole point of all of it is that you don't set your standards too high and you don't set your standards too low. You just try to see how he progresses each day, and that's really just what we grade it off of. Make sure he comes in every day and tries to improve from the previous day, so that's kind of where we're at with it.

Q:How different is what you're doing defensively this year compared to last year? Are the techniques the same? Is it a drastic change in your view?

MP:I think defensively, what we're trying to do is just go out and play good, solid, fundamental football and make sure we can handle the fundamentals and that's really our focus of what we try to get done every year. We're always a defense that's going to have different things, different changes, whatever it is, but the basics and the fundamentals are really what we focus on.

Q:What are your thoughts on the work of Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower so far?

MP:I think they fall in the same category as Nate and really everybody who has come into the defense this year: just guys that we're trying to make sure improve every day and learn the system every day to get better. I would say those guys, all three of them and really the defense as a whole, I would say comes into work every day. [We're] very blessed to have great guys that like to come to work, like to work hard, study, work together, and just really love football, which is what you're looking for. So, [we're] just really lucky to have all these guys on defense that will come in and work hard to get better every day. That's kind of our focus.

Q:How has the way offenses play changed the way you coach defenses from the time you started with the Patriots to now?

MP:I think offenses in general have different trends every year or every couple of years: things that you'll see a lot more of or things that you'll see a little bit less of. You've just got to try to recognize – and that can change every week, too – but just try to recognize: 'What is this offense doing? What is it doing differently? Is it similar to what somebody else is doing?' I just think that in the recent years, whatever trends offenses tend to be pushing towards – whether it's more passing, more running, more multiple wide receivers, bigger running backs, whatever it is – I think you just tend to see more of that in general. I think it really just depends that year or those two years time where an offensive system may be trending in a particular direction, which can obviously adjust how you try to defend it. So I would think that in general since starting on defense, definitely things change, but then again they change the next year or the next year, so it might just cycle through.

Q:What has Steve Gregory brought to the back end of the defense?

MP:I think Steve comes in and really tries to help us as an experienced player who has played in the league for a little while here. [He's] someone that can be a true professional around some of the younger guys and show them how to study, maybe how to learn, and just be a good role model for them. But obviously in his own right, having to come in and learn our defense, learn our system and the way we do things here, so he's had some of his own learning to get done. But so far, he's just been, like I said with all the guys, he's been great as far as coming in and working hard to get our defense learned and get on the same page as far as what we're doing. That's been a great positive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising