Morris nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

New England Patriots running back Sammy Morris has been nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award. Morris rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals. Cast your vote on NFL.com for player of the week.
Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013
Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013
Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday
Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season
Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead
Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
NFL Calendar
The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013
Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic
Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013
Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell
Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings
Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.