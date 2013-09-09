Moving on to the Jets: Mon. 9/9 locker room notes

"When your number is called, you have to try and be ready and then fill in as needed. That's going to come up over the course of the season time after time – and hopefully as that call is given it's answered by players when they have to step up."

One of the players who may see an increased role in Vereen's absence is backup running back LeGarrette Blount, who spoke highly of his injured teammate's play on Sunday (101 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards).

"He's one of the best players that we had last night and he's one of the best players on this team – and he showed it," stated Blount.

"Losing him is going to hurt a lot, but we're going to need to have some guys step up and try to fill his role."

After starting running back Stevan Ridley was benched during the second half of Sunday's game for ball security issues, the team could choose to insert him back into his typical featured role on Thursday night.

"He's our starting guy," said Blount on Ridley. "You're going to have bad games."

Rookies learning on the fly