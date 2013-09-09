Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

Moving on to the Jets: Mon. 9/9 locker room notes

The Patriots are moving on to prepare for the Jets after Sunday's opening game win in Buffalo.

Sep 09, 2013 at 08:48 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

On Monday afternoon, a handful of Patriots players spoke with the media in the locker room a day after their 23-21 victory in Buffalo. While the team's 10th straight season opening win didn't come easily, the mood was clear – it's time to turn the page to the Jets.

"We've turned the page – that's for sure," said Patriots co-captain Matthew Slater as the team gets set to face the Jets in Foxboro on Thursday night.

"The key for us is to just mentally hone in and focus. We're not going to have as much time on the practice field obviously, so it's key for us to just hone in on the game plan and watch as much film as we can."

New England will look for their 12th win in a row over AFC East opponents on Thursday, but may be without running back Shane Vereen who reportedly broke a bone in his wrist early during Sunday's game. He's expected to miss a few weeks.

Slater expressed that the "next man up" mentality is nothing new for this team.

"I think that's something that's always preached around here. You have to be ready and that's part of being a role player and part of providing depth to the football team.

"When your number is called, you have to try and be ready and then fill in as needed. That's going to come up over the course of the season time after time – and hopefully as that call is given it's answered by players when they have to step up."

One of the players who may see an increased role in Vereen's absence is backup running back LeGarrette Blount, who spoke highly of his injured teammate's play on Sunday (101 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards).

"He's one of the best players that we had last night and he's one of the best players on this team – and he showed it," stated Blount.

"Losing him is going to hurt a lot, but we're going to need to have some guys step up and try to fill his role."

After starting running back Stevan Ridley was benched during the second half of Sunday's game for ball security issues, the team could choose to insert him back into his typical featured role on Thursday night.

"He's our starting guy," said Blount on Ridley. "You're going to have bad games."

Rookies learning on the fly

Patriots rookies have little time to reflect on their first career NFL game. Punter Ryan Allen took a moment to discuss what the last 24 hours have been like as he flips the page to the Jets.

"There's definitely things I looked at today that I want to improve on, but it's another week this week and I'm focused on the Jets and getting ready for Thursday," he said.

He also touched on the biggest difference between a preseason and regular season game.

"I think you see most of the difference in the atmosphere – just the overall feeling and noise from the stadium and on the field."

The atmosphere will surely be electric for the Patriots home opener at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

Patriots Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Watch as players arrive for the first day of the Patriots offseason workout program.

Malcolm Butler on returning to New England 4/18: "Glad to be back"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Matt Groh 4/15: "We are constantly trying to evolve and adapt"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media during his pre-Draft press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising