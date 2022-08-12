New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, August 11, 2022

(On James White)

"I think the biggest thing for me with James is – you don't say this too often about people – he's one of those guys that one day if my daughter said 'I'm going to bring home a guy like James White,' I'd be excited. To come in here and not play much – really not at all – as a rookie, and worked his butt off. I know Josh McDaniels used to always say, 'If I had 11 James White's it'd be perfect, because I could tell him something in training camp and it might not show up for 12 weeks, but when it shows up in the game, he's going to be on it.' Always a bittersweet feeling, to have a guy like that not in the locker room. We know the impact it has. We knew what it was like last year when he went through surgery and not having him around all the time, the impact on the team. I think now you're happy for him, especially as an older guy, knowing what we put our bodies through and how hard that decision is, to come to that. So, you're happy, but a little sad that you won't have him in the locker room constantly. Having a guy, for me, that I've sat in captains' meetings on Fridays with over the last couple of years. Just being able to talk football, talk about leadership, talk about how we win football games around here. It's definitely a different kind of feeling as you get older. Those guys you wind up with now for eight or 10 seasons – as you start to lose some of those guys, it kind of puts it in perspective, this game. But, obviously I wish James the best going forward. Just always thinking about some of the big games he had and coming up in clutch moments, I think really defines his character. You won't always hear from him, but when you do you know it's important, and you know it's going to be something big. It was obviously an honor to play with him and hopefully we see him around here, if he wants to come coach some day I'm sure we would love to see him in the locker room.

(On watching James recover from injury)

"Not surprising, just knowing his character, knowing what he's about. We knew he'd come in here and work his butt off and try to get back. Even talking to him coming back from injury – especially a tough injury like that, the frustration: the good days, the bad days. I'm just happy for him finding some peace. I'm sure being home with your kids always brings some joy and purpose, so, I think, for all of us, especially these younger guys in the locker room, to come in here this offseason and training camp and to see him work and to see him run, I think it really allowed them to see what it means to be a true pro in this league. To have the type of career that James White had, I think they can see the work ethic and what it takes from a physical and mental standpoint to even get close to that. A lot of these guys, I don't think they really know now how blessed they were to have the opportunity to see him work and to see how he conducted himself in meetings and everything. The coaching points he gave them. A lot of experience, and he's played along a lot of leaders and great players, so I'm sure he's able to pass knowledge down to."

(On James White never fumbling)

"Yeah I mean it was hard to get the ball off him in practice, like I don't think he's ever had a fumble in practice. I'll say the two things that jump out are not having a fumble and the few times you see him drop a pass in practice or a game everyone would kind of be like 'what just happened?' I think that shows his consistency and how he approaches the day. I think that's what it's about. I think for anybody that decides to come play – Like you mentioned, it's not going probably the way he expected as a rookie, but I think the biggest thing is and we get to see it all the time, how guys finish a season and how guys come back to that next training camp, get out there in those preseason games and it's no wonder when guys are making more plays. It's the work they put in. I think we got to see that from him year after year. It's different, that next year he comes in, Dion Lewis gets hurt, he kind of jumps on the scene making plays. But to come back the next year and get better and then to get better and then to become one of the most trusted players on the team shows that it wasn't about a little bit of success for him. It was about playing for the guy next to him each day and knowing and banking on guys to trust you. I think that's what he's about. A guy that really cared about the team more than anything."

