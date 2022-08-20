New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Friday, August 19, 2022

Q: How important was that third drive for you to come out of here feeling in a good spot?

MJ: Yeah, it was a little bit of a rocky start, but that's kind of how it goes when you haven't played for a little bit. You've just got to continue to play, and the guys on our team, we came together, kind of operated, didn't freak out or anything, just carried on and get our mojo back and keep everything going forward. It was a good drive, and the game is 60 minutes, and right now a lot of the younger guys are getting a chance to play, which is great. We understand how long a 60-minute game is, and I think that was a good learning lesson of 'all right, let's keep playing here,' and when we get into the season, we'll have a lot of chances to play those games out and continue to grow, whether it was a good first drive or not.

Q: What have you noticed is the biggest difference between playing as a rookie and entering a game as someone with a year under their belt?

MJ: Yeah, I think as a rookie, you're out there just trying to do your job and play your role and kind of just do exactly what you're supposed to do. Now, with a little bit of freedom and a little bit more experience, it's obviously good. But at the end of the day it's football, and it's the same game that we've all been playing since we were little. It was just good to get back out there. I know it's a long season ahead, so it was good to get the feet wet again and continue to grow from that.

Q: Your scoring drive went across the end of the first and early in the second quarter. Was the original plan for you just to play the first quarter and sit out the rest of the game or did Bill [Belichick] and Matt [Patricia] talk to you and say we want you to finish this off, we want you to score on this drive?

MJ: There wasn't any like timetable or anything. I just knew I was going to get a chance to play. So I just went out there and did that. Like I said, it's the preseason, so we want to get a lot of players looks and stuff. I got a chance to go out there and work with the offense and kind of get everybody on the same page here, and that's what it's all about.

Q: Can you take us through the pass play with Nelson? You guys have obviously hit a few of those in practice. How nice does it feel to hit it in the game?

MJ: Yeah, it was good. I think it was a good play call. He went up and made a good play, and I had plenty of time to throw it, and by that time we were moving the ball a little bit, so that was a good explosive play for a touchdown drive. That's important for putting points on the board. It was a good catch, too.

Q: Along the line of the question that was just asked about the continuing drive between the first quarter and the second quarter, at the end of the first quarter, I noticed you go by the bench not to talk to anybody and grab a ball and start working out. Was that in your mind you didn't want to talk to anybody about coming out, you wanted to stay in? You just didn't feel -- you wanted to make sure you stayed in?

MJ: I have no idea, I knew I was going in -- they didn't tell me I was out yet. I just always do that before any drive, throw a couple passes, five or six, and then when I feel good, I know I'm ready for the next drive. So, I've done that since I was five years old, and I'll continue to do that.

Q: Question about the scramble play before the touchdown in the second quarter. Was that a designed play, or if not, what did you see that set you off?

MJ: No, it was not designed, it was just a pass play. Yeah, there were people open, but they played very soft off, so I just kind of found my way and got positive yards and got down.

Q: It seemed like last week there was a picture in your locker from that Bills playoff game at the end of last season. When you see that photo every day coming into the facility, what does that do for you?

MJ: Yeah, I've always been a big fan of having motivational stuff in your locker. My dad actually -- the two things that he's always showed me is the poem "Man in the Arena" and "If" by Rudyard Kipling. Those are the two that are more important to me. But, I've always done that, and that's last year, but I think it's motivation to just come in here and work every day. I do love the two poems a lot. That's a big shout-out to my dad because he kind of gave me those when I was probably like six years old and kind of explained everything to me, and as I grew, I continued to just enjoy that. Actually the "If" poem was in Wimbledon, so that's where he learned about it in the locker room in Wimbledon. So that's pretty cool.

Q: It seems like the offense has made progress in terms of just communication with each other on the field. How would you characterize the communication tonight in the game setting?

MJ: Yeah, it was good. I think just kind of a different perspective in the preseason. Obviously not playing every snap, so it's cool to see the game from a different perspective and listen to the coaches and help the young guys. I like to let them play and do their thing because that's how I kind of like to be, too, just go out there and play and save the tape for the game film the next day or whatever. But, I can always give tips, and the communication between the coaches and assistant coaches is great. I think that is something that we've made a lot of progress in: just positive, next-play mentality versus maybe dwelling a little bit.

Q: First game where you have Matt Patricia in your ear calling plays. Joe Judge helping out on offense with in-game action. How was that having them kind of coach you up, and how excited did that get you for the regular season?

MJ: Yeah, I think Matt, he's done a great job. He's one of the most brilliant people I've ever been around in terms of football knowledge. Between all the coaches we have, they've done a great job preparing us. He's really starting to get a feel for it. That's the thing, he's just growing each week and making sure that we can stack good days together. He's very easy to talk to on the sideline, very easy, laid-back kind of type coach but he demands a lot, and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time.

Q: Talk about what it's like working with Lil'Jordan Humphrey since he came over?