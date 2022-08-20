Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots defense forces four turnovers
- Patriots defense holds Carolina to 57 yards rushing and 192 total yards
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Mac Jones saw his first preseason action of 2022
- Brian Hoyer entered the game for one series before Bailey Zappe finished the game
- Mike Onwenu started at right tackle
- James Ferentz starts at right guard
- TE Devin Asiasi was in the starting lineup
- WR DeVante Parker makes debut
- Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai start at linebacker
- Josh Uche records sack in both preseason games
- Jones and Agholor connect on a long ball
- two 2022 draft picks make their Patriots debut
- Bledsoe forces and recovers a fumble
- 2022 first-round pick OL Cole Strange makes second straight start
- CB Shaun wade makes a pick
- K Vizcaino drills a 51-yard field goal
- Two rookie free agents impact game