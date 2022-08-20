Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 19, 2022 at 11:52 PM
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots defense forces four turnovers
  • Patriots defense holds Carolina to 57 yards rushing and 192 total yards

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Mac Jones saw his first preseason action of 2022
  • Brian Hoyer entered the game for one series before Bailey Zappe finished the game
  • Mike Onwenu started at right tackle
  • James Ferentz starts at right guard
  • TE Devin Asiasi was in the starting lineup
  • WR DeVante Parker makes debut
  • Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai start at linebacker
  • Josh Uche records sack in both preseason games
  • Jones and Agholor connect on a long ball
  • two 2022 draft picks make their Patriots debut
  • Bledsoe forces and recovers a fumble
  • 2022 first-round pick OL Cole Strange makes second straight start
  • CB Shaun wade makes a pick
  • K Vizcaino drills a 51-yard field goal
  • Two rookie free agents impact game

