News Blitz 4/5: 'Mutual interest' in Blount return

There's been a lot of talk about running backs in recent days and ESPNBoston.com believes the position is the Patriots biggest remaining hole. Meanwhile, various reports indicate there's mutual interest between LeGarrette Blount and the Patriots for a possible return.
Others believe the team's biggest need is edge rusher and MassLive.com takes a look at some of the prospects available in the draft. NESN.com thinks the Patriots could address some future needs a year early in the 2017 draft.
CSNNE.com's Tom Curran believes Tom Brady won't end his career with the Patriots.
MassLive.com has news of Dont'a Hightower's charitable work.
In the tech world, Amazon will replace Twitter in streaming Thursday night games next season.
Finally, the news of Tony Romo's retirement means Patriots will fans will likely get to hear plenty from him since he will take over at CBS' lead color analyst, meaning he will join Jim Nantz to call plenty of New England games. CSNNE.com believes the decision could have a ripple effect in New England.