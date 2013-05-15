News Blitz 5/15: Brandon Deaderick claimed by Jaguars

Luke Hughes of NESN.com writes that the Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick off waivers from the Patriots. Deaderick will attempt to help a Jaguars defensive line that finished last in the NFL in sacks in 2012.

"Deaderick isn't an overwhelmingly talented pass rusher as much as a sound defensive lineman, but he adds some versatility as he's able to play multiple positions along the line and is at least capable of tracking down a quarterback," writes Hughes.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com doesn't see Julian Edelman is a lock to make the Patriots roster. Wideouts he does see as locks include Danny Amendola, special teams captain Matthew Slater, and rookies Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce.

"Then I think the competition will be good for the final 2-3 spots and part of that will be tied to how quickly the coaching staff thinks Dobson and Boyce can help," adds Reiss. "For example, if Dobson struggles or comes down with an injury, it might bump veteran Michael Jenkins up the list because he is more of an outside receiver. It's one big puzzle and understanding each receiver's skill set, and watching the competition unfold in July and August, will help us put it together."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com reports that there is no deal yet for Patriots seventh-round draft pick Steve Beauharnais, despite numerous reports that the linebacker had signed a rookie contract yesterday.

Beauharnais' agent Mook Williams tweeted Tuesday evening: "True to his comments after the [NFL Draft], Steve Beauharnais is presently focussed on his finals at Rutgers. No executed contract yet."

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com lists his top 100 NFL players. Patriots on the list include Tom Brady (No. 5), Rob Gronkowski (No. 19), Jerod Mayo (No. 59), and Vince Wilfork (No. 91).