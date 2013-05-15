Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 5/15: Brandon Deaderick claimed by Jaguars

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

May 15, 2013 at 12:39 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

20130515-deaderick-blitz.jpg
Darryl Roberts

Luke Hughes of NESN.com writes that the Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick off waivers from the Patriots. Deaderick will attempt to help a Jaguars defensive line that finished last in the NFL in sacks in 2012.

"Deaderick isn't an overwhelmingly talented pass rusher as much as a sound defensive lineman, but he adds some versatility as he's able to play multiple positions along the line and is at least capable of tracking down a quarterback," writes Hughes.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com doesn't see Julian Edelman is a lock to make the Patriots roster. Wideouts he does see as locks include Danny Amendola, special teams captain Matthew Slater, and rookies Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce.

"Then I think the competition will be good for the final 2-3 spots and part of that will be tied to how quickly the coaching staff thinks Dobson and Boyce can help," adds Reiss. "For example, if Dobson struggles or comes down with an injury, it might bump veteran Michael Jenkins up the list because he is more of an outside receiver. It's one big puzzle and understanding each receiver's skill set, and watching the competition unfold in July and August, will help us put it together."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com reports that there is no deal yet for Patriots seventh-round draft pick Steve Beauharnais, despite numerous reports that the linebacker had signed a rookie contract yesterday.

Beauharnais' agent Mook Williams tweeted Tuesday evening: "True to his comments after the [NFL Draft], Steve Beauharnais is presently focussed on his finals at Rutgers. No executed contract yet."

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com lists his top 100 NFL players. Patriots on the list include Tom Brady (No. 5), Rob Gronkowski (No. 19), Jerod Mayo (No. 59), and Vince Wilfork (No. 91).

On Brady, Prisco writes: "When does he start to slow down? It wasn't in 2012. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards, had 34 touchdown passes and just eight picks."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

