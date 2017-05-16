News Blitz 5/16: Assessing offseason work

Patriots newcomer Kony Ealy was set to meet with the local media on Tuesday and ESPNBoston.com got a jump on things by opining on how the defensive end might be used in his first season in New England.
ESPN.com offers an offseason report card for the AFC East.
Elsewhere, ESPNBoston.com breaks down an appearance by Bill Belichick on lacrosse star Paul Rabil's podcast and explains how the coach believes less can be more when it comes to filling out his staff. MassLive.com offers some nuggets from the podcast as well.
Harvard believes the NFL should offer treatment for PED users.
The Patriots are reportedly adding another coach with ties to John Carroll. NESN.com offers a pre-OTA depth chart.
WEEI.com believes the drafting of Jimmy Garoppolo was the best thing that could happen for Tom Brady.