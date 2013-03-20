Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Bill Belichick Press Conference Fri Dec 24 | 10:55 AM - 11:45 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

NFC coaches provide Patriots perspective; Annual Meeting wraps up

Mar 20, 2013 at 02:24 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

20130320-erik-1.jpg
Boston Patriots defensive lineman Houston Antwine in 1970. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

PHOENIX – Jeff Fisher spent just one season with Danny Amendola in St. Louis – last season. That was more than enough, however, for New England's free agent wide receiver signing to leave a positive impression.

So much so, apparently, that Fisher went out of his way to text Amendola when he learned that the player signed with New England.

"He did a great job for us," Fisher raved Wednesday morning at the NFC coaches' breakfast, on the final day of the NFL's Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

"He's a great team player. It's hard to find a harder worker on the practice field, and in games, he's very competitive. He's a playmaker.

"He's very competitive, smart, understands football, recognizes defenses, has exceptional quickness – lateral quickness – and good hands. He's got good vision to run. He's a good runner. He had a couple of long returns this [past] year, which you didn't get to see because they were called back."

Fisher believes the Patriots are getting a versatile player who is difficult to cover whether in the slot or on the outside.

"Nobody with the Patriots is going to be disappointed in Danny Amendola, at any level: as a person, as a player, as a competitor," Fisher emphasized.

Fisher is also no stranger to Adrian Wilson, New England's first free agent acquisition on defense this offseason. Wilson, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, was a difficult player against whom Fisher had to game plan a season ago in the NFC West.

"Adrian is one of those guys during the practice week that you put a red hat on on the scout team," said Fisher, "because you need to know exactly where he is every play. He's a heavy hitter, a smart football player. He has a lot of experience."

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has had even more encounters against Wilson in the West Division.

20130330-carroll-blog.jpg

"He's a great football player. He goes beyond what normal guys perform at because of his instincts and savvy," Carroll, the Patriots head coach from 1997-99, explained.

"Depending on how they play him and utilize him, he would look like he freelances a lot, but he's so experienced he makes tremendous choices like great players do. And in that, he causes you a lot of problems. He can make plays when he just shouldn't make them because of his savvy and willingness to go for it. He's a great factor."

Carroll was equally effusive in his praise of Leon Washington. The erstwhile Seahawks running back and return specialist signed with New England last week.

"He's an amazing kid; a great, competitive kid. Loved him on our team. He was a big factor, and we hated to have to move on without him," declared Carroll. "The Patriots are getting a guy who's there every minute. He's a great practice player, very savvy game player, very determined to prove himself, which is what you love about him.

"He has tons of skills. He's an exciting returner who takes the special teams aspect as seriously as it's ever been taken. He's one of the all-time greats. They get a fantastic football player, and he can play from the line of scrimmage, too – catch the football out of the backfield. He's very elusive, a tough blocker. He's a complete football player."

Meanwhile, as the Annual Meeting drew to a close this morning, the NFL announced some rules change proposals that passed, including the elimination of the so-called "Tuck Rule," which New England fans remember well from the 2001 Super Bowl season. "I think we'll abstain," Patriots owner Robert Kraft joked to reporters earlier in the week, and it seems that's exactly what New England did when the vote came up (the Washington Redskins are also said to have abstained, while the Pittsburgh Steelers voted to keep it). In addition, it is now illegal for running backs (and other ball carriers) to initiate contact with an opponent using the crown of their own helmet. That vote overwhelmingly passed by a 31-1 margin, in what the league said this week was an effort to improve player safety on the field. Reportedly, the Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to oppose the measure.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Tamara Brown sits down with Deatrich Wise to discuss his plans to celebrate the holidays. Wise also speaks about how the defense is coached to work together and make plays as a team.

Kyle Dugger 12/23: "I just have to be smarter and learn from it"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/23: "I got to lead by example"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Hunter Henry 12/23: "It's going to be a tough game. We know it is"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 12/23: "I try to work on everything I can to be ready when the team needs"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Bills

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Devin McCourty, and Lawrence Guy address the media about their preparations for their second game against Buffalo, on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising