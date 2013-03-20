NFC coaches provide Patriots perspective; Annual Meeting wraps up

"He's a great football player. He goes beyond what normal guys perform at because of his instincts and savvy," Carroll, the Patriots head coach from 1997-99, explained.

"Depending on how they play him and utilize him, he would look like he freelances a lot, but he's so experienced he makes tremendous choices like great players do. And in that, he causes you a lot of problems. He can make plays when he just shouldn't make them because of his savvy and willingness to go for it. He's a great factor."

Carroll was equally effusive in his praise of Leon Washington. The erstwhile Seahawks running back and return specialist signed with New England last week.

"He's an amazing kid; a great, competitive kid. Loved him on our team. He was a big factor, and we hated to have to move on without him," declared Carroll. "The Patriots are getting a guy who's there every minute. He's a great practice player, very savvy game player, very determined to prove himself, which is what you love about him.

"He has tons of skills. He's an exciting returner who takes the special teams aspect as seriously as it's ever been taken. He's one of the all-time greats. They get a fantastic football player, and he can play from the line of scrimmage, too – catch the football out of the backfield. He's very elusive, a tough blocker. He's a complete football player."