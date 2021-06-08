NFL Notes: Belichick shows no signs of slowing

Former Buffalo coach Marv Levy coached the Bills through the 1997 season at the age of 72. Nearly a decade later, Levy returned to the organization as general manager from 2006-07 while in his 80s. At the time of his GM stint, Bill Belichick fielded questions about Levy's longevity, and the Patriots coach famously responded by saying he had no interest in coaching into his 70s.

Fast-forward 15 years and here's Belichick at the age of 69 and still going strong. Few of his quotes have enjoyed the staying power as his thoughts on Levy have, but it'd be safe to say that a lot has changed in the coach's life since he uttered those words.

For starters, Belichick's boys Stephen and Brian now join him on the Patriots staff. Stephen handles the outside linebackers while Brian takes care of the safeties. Belichick's daughter Amanda is also the lacrosse coach at Holy Cross, so it's safe to say the Belichick children are set on their future paths.

So, it's understandable if Belichick now feels much differently about his future in coaching than he did back in 2006. Last week, New England's assistant coaches met with the media for the first time in 2021, and Brian Belichick was asked about his father's commitment to continue in a profession he has dominated for decades.

"Certainly not," he said when asked if he'd noticed any let up in his father's game. "He's all over it. No, I definitely haven't seen any let up. He's as committed to this team as anyone in the organization, and that's why he's such a great leader to follow at the head of it. We all know he sets the standard that we all try to live up to.

"And he has a high standard, for himself and for everyone on the team, players and coaches. But the standard he has for himself is what sets everyone else to try to follow it, and it's been the same ever since I've known him. It's the same this year."