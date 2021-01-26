NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Tom Brady is going to his 10th Super Bowl, and that's probably about 10th on the list of takeaways from one of the strangest conference titles games in recent memory.

Where to start with this one? How about the end. There were at least five elements during the final two and a half minutes of the game that are worthy of a separate column. The Packers trailed 31-23 and had a first-and-goal at the Tampa 8 with under three minutes to go. Green Bay had the top red zone offense in football all season, converting 77 percent of their trips into touchdowns. Not on Sunday, however.

After failing in a similar spot early in the game, the Packers once again failed to move the ball on three tries from the 8. This led to Matt LaFleur strangely opting for a field goal rather than taking one more shot at a potential game-tying touchdown. That decision led to further second-guessing of the play-calling, which didn't seem consistent with the conservative approach.

On first down Aaron Rodgers went with a quick slant off an RPO look and the pass was incomplete. On both second and third down Rodgers appeared to have opportunities to run and at least inch the ball closer to the goal line, but he chose to throw each time instead.

The first down call in particular seemed strange, and Rodgers' choice to throw into double coverage rather than tucking it to run was even more curious. Regardless, Rodgers seemed stunned when LaFleur called for the field goal, leaving just 2:05 on the clock.

LaFleur explained that the need for the 2-point conversion entered into his thought process, but it was a very strange call. And the Pack needed to 2 at that stage because they strangely went 2 in the third quarter trailing by 5 – a play that ultimately failed when Equamineous St. Brown dropped a pass that hit him in the hands.

Either way the Packers needed a stop, so what's the difference if Green Bay failed on fourth-and-goal and Tampa took over at the 8? Actually that would have been preferable given the field position and perhaps saving a few seconds off the clock that disappeared on the ensuing kickoff (more on that later).

Predictably Green Bay would not see the ball again, but not without controversy. Green Bay kicked off with 2:05 left but caught a break when Jaydon Mickens inexplicably took a knee just after fielding the kick at the 17 instead of making sure to eat up five seconds to get to the two-minute warning. The miscue allowed Green Bay in essence to have four timeouts as the defense desperately tried for the stop.

Brady hit Mike Evans for 9 yards to get to the two-minute warning, and the Packers made a wise move to intentionally jump offside to give up the first down without any more time coming off the clock. The Bucs could have declined it, making it second-and-1 and potentially eating up more time, but Bruce Arians accepted the penalty and the first down.

Three plays later the Pack was down to its last timeout and had the Bucs facing a third-and-4 from the 37. Brady tried to hit rookie Ty Johnson on a shallow crossing route but Green Bay's Kevin King grabbed a handful of Johnson's jersey. The ball sailed well over Johnson's head, but after a lengthy delay the flag went flying and gave the Bucs the first down needed to ice the game.

The call on King was without question valid. However, it stood in stark contrast to the way the rest of the game had been officiated. Sean Murphy-Bunting similarly grabbed Allen Lazard's jersey late in the first half and came away with an interception. A few plays and a disastrous defensive breakdown later, the Bucs had a touchdown and a 21-10 halftime lead.

It wasn't the only example of clutching and grabbing in the secondary that had been let go during the game, and honestly it wasn't the only example of it being let go throughout the playoffs. But when the game was on the line, the flag came and Brady, despite throwing three horrendous second half picks, was off to the Super Bowl yet again, this time playing in his home stadium in Tampa.

What Brady has done in Tampa has been remarkable, even if his personal play in the postseason hasn't necessarily been. He's led a woebegone franchise to the Super Bowl at the age of 43, and he's done so by winning three straight road games to get there.

It will be interesting to see where the fallout takes LaFleur, Rodgers and the Packers. After the game the soon-to-be NFL MVP struck an ominous tone when he discussed a lot of uncertain futures, "including my own." The best guess is it was message from an aging quarterback to his team's brass to spend the offseason trying to get help rather than preparing for the future, as Green Bay did by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020.