NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

Peter King's FMIA column featured his power rankings for 2021 and the Patriots checked in at No. 17, which seems reasonable given all of the questions surrounding the quarterback position. King mentioned that question, plus many others, including the following curious line: Will Dont'a Hightower resume his strong career in the middle of the Pats D, or will Belichick permanently opt him out? Is King writing this with knowledge that Belichick doesn't plan to have Hightower in the mix this season? There was a tweet last week suggesting Hightower was still mulling retirement as well. Based on King's wording I wonder if the team would like the veteran linebacker to rework his contract and perhaps that's the basis of the uncertainty. It has been rather strange not to see anything definitive from Hightower or the team with regard to his return. I guess this is another area we'll have to continue to monitor. … More from King's rankings: Buffalo was the highest-ranked AFC East team at No. 3, followed by Miami at 11, the Patriots at 17 and the Jets at 31, ahead of only Houston. … Julian Edelman appeared on "The Michael Irvin Podcast" last week and pretty much slammed the door on any potential returns to football any time soon. He also weighed in on the simmering Hall of Fame debate that unfolded immediately following his retirement announcement. "I'm not here to make a case. I didn't play the game to be in the Hall. I played the game to, first off, make a team. And then to go out and win Super Bowls."