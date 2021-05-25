Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Paul is always denigrating Bruce Arians of Tampa so I'm asking what makes a good head coach? Taking losing teams from several franchises to the playoffs, putting a competitive product on the field even without league level talent, providing opportunities for an under-appreciated staff, creating unprecedented player loyalty or acquiring the correct URFA for The Team. I know it can't be SB victories because Shanahan, McVay, LaFleur, McDermott have none and the clown in Philadelphia wouldn't either if the opposing coach's ego had allowed the better players to participate in "what's best for the team". - Teak Palmer

First I'm not sure I've been overly critical of Arians in the past. I have said that I don't believe his loose coaching style is conducive to long-term success. But overall I feel like he has a good offensive mind and has enjoyed success in the league. But like most coaches, that success has come largely when he's had the talent necessary to achieve. Most recently, he couldn't win many games when Jameis Winston was his coach, but when Tom Brady arrived he suddenly won the title. Lots of coaches have enjoyed success when they've had the better talent, and most that have failed have fallen victim to not having enough. But I feel the best head coaches are the ones who adapt their teams with different game plans for each opponent and adjust on the fly to what's working and what isn't. I also like coaches who find different ways to win and aren't afraid to make bold decisions in terms of personnel or with their in-game decisions. And most of the best coaches work with both sides of the ball and not just offense or defense. There are exceptions to that rule like Andy Reid, who is a great head coach but works almost exclusively on offense. Overall there are a lot of ways to get the job done and Arians showed last year that his way can work as well.

Some friends and I have been debating just how good Julian Edelman was. I contend that if your number 1 receiver was Edelman, and your number 2 receiver was a clone of Edelman, you would have the start of a pretty darn good receiving corps. My friends disagree. What do you think? - Aris Etheridge

Edelman enjoyed an excellent career with the Patriots. His exploits were numerous, and his countless huge plays helped the team win many playoff games and Super Bowls. He was an instrumental part of the offense and one of the centerpieces of some really successful teams. There was a time when Danny Amendola worked as a slot receiver alongside Edelman, and both proved to be invaluable players in crunch time. However, those teams also had other options, most notably Rob Gronkowski. Without such a prominent receiver in a different mold, I'm not sure the offense would have been as effective with just two slot receivers. But that's really a hypothetical situation that's not really important. The fact is Edelman was an excellent player for a long time for teams that won a lot of games.

The Patriots have been notorious for adding UDFAs to their roster for training camp. This year that doesn't seem to be the case. Do you think this has to do more with the UDFA class or more to do with the fact we have drafted lots of young guys the previous two seasons and it's time to see what they can do? I know going into the draft we were already close to the 90-man limit but it does seem like we were quieter this year after the draft than most others. - Brandon Martinez

I think the biggest reason the Patriots have been quiet on the UDFA front is due to the active nature of the offense in terms of adding veteran free agents. The Patriots signed more than 20 veterans, and that left very few open spots on the roster and the Patriots have thus far chosen to fill those with players with some experience. My feeling on this is Belichick is looking for players who can fit in immediately given the nature of the team's rebuild, and adding a number of undrafted rookies makes it tougher to win right away. The fact that the pool of undrafted rookies is smaller this year I'm sure is a factor as well.