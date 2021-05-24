Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 24 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

May 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-barmore-feature-md

The Patriots made just one trade in the 2021 NFL Draft, sending three picks to the Bengals, as they made an aggressive move to select defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a disruptive defensive lineman who terrorized SEC and playoff quarterbacks all season long in 2020.

After taking Mac Jones 15th overall, the Patriots stuck with the Nick Saban connection at Alabama, adding a second national champion to the New England roster. Barmore's performance this past season, culminating with the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game, and he adds a heavy dose of intriguing potential to the Patriots defense in all the right ways.

For a defensive front that was largely remade this offseason, Barmore is the cherry on top and if he can continue to develop, could someday be the best of them all.

Barmore_Christian

Christian Barmore

DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Raised in Philadelphia, Barmore was spotted as a basketball player at Del Val Charter high school and brought into football by coach Troy Gore, who told NBC10 Philadelphia that Barmore instantly dominated despite his lack of experience.

When the school closed before Barmore's senior season, he ended up at Neumann Goretti under coach Al Crosby, where he continued his dominance, earning scholarship offers.

"He was extremely, extremely raw, but he was a very athletic young man who had motor and played with a lot of energy," Crosby recalled to Patriots.com. "He turned out to be a phenomenal football player for us."

Barmore got an early crash course in football, originally committing to Temple before Alabama came knocking. His innate size and strength made him a football natural.

Related Links

To catch up on learning the game, Barmore focused on former Eagle Reggie White and it's not hard to see the similarities to how Barmore played this past season. The brute strength jumped off the tape as he ripped through offensive lines, logging eight sacks, nine-and-a-half tackles for loss and three passes defensed.

At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds with 33 5/8" arms, he has ideal size to play multiple positions along the line, but it's the combination of power and quickness that jump out most and often in 2020 he was simply unblockable. At his best as a pass-rushing defensive tackle, his combination of quickness and power can be overwhelming against single blockers. But he has the power and size to play anywhere on the line.

In what was generally labelled a weak defensive lineman class, Barmore was the consensus best and it's clear the Patriots saw an opportunity to add a high-ceiling player, even at a position that has already had a significant number of additions this offseason.

Photos: Patriots second round pick Christian Barmore in action 

View photos of Patriots second round pick Christian Barmore in action at Alabama.

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.,
1 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.,

Photo by Vasha Hunt
12/12/20 MFB vs Arkansas Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Kent Gidley
2 / 15

12/12/20 MFB vs Arkansas Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Kent Gidley

Kent Gidley
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) works against Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) works against Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
4 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12/19/20 MFB vs Florida Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Kent Gidley
5 / 15

12/19/20 MFB vs Florida Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Kent Gidley

Kent Gidley
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates on the field after a defensive play during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)
7 / 15

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates on the field after a defensive play during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) and linebacker King Mwikuta (30) chase New Mexico State quarterback Matt Romero (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) and linebacker King Mwikuta (30) chase New Mexico State quarterback Matt Romero (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1/1/21 MFB Alabama vs Notre Dame Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton
9 / 15

1/1/21 MFB Alabama vs Notre Dame Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton

Robert Sutton
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) pressures New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) pressures New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10/17/20 MFB Alabama vs Georgia Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton
12 / 15

10/17/20 MFB Alabama vs Georgia Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton

Robert Sutton
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) stops Southern Miss running back Darius Maberry (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
13 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) stops Southern Miss running back Darius Maberry (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
11/28/20 MFB Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton
14 / 15

11/28/20 MFB Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Robert Sutton

Robert Sutton
1/1/21 MFB Alabama vs Notre Dame Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Photo by Kent Gidley
15 / 15

1/1/21 MFB Alabama vs Notre Dame Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) Photo by Photo by Kent Gidley

Photo by Kent Gidley
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Even with Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise returning and the free agency additions of Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, and Montravius Adams, Barmore is still a necessary addition who can help the defense get off the field on third down.

"You're going to get a young man who's going to be very high energy, day in and day out," said Crosby. "I don't think you'll ever see a situation where he's not playing hard. He's extremely passionate."

That hard-charging attitude should help Barmore along his quickest route to playing time -- on third down, where he's already the most obvious replacement for Adam Butler's sub-package interior rusher role. The other veteran additions were mostly in the early-down, run-stuffer category and Barmore's disruptive qualities should immediately translate to the NFL level at the most basic "go get the quarterback" level.

For a player that has all the physical measurables and tools, as well as the high-effort play style, Barmore's ceiling is sky high. Developing his early-down two-gapping ability, a big part of the Patriots defensive front, and processing the game on an NFL level will determine if he reaches that ceiling, but the potential is all there for him to be a dominant force within the Patriots defense.

Related Content

news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe is used to being put in high-pressure situations.
news

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

His college position coach offers valuable insight into Patriots 2021 third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins.
news

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

The Patriots first-round pick has been competing all the way back to his early days growing up in Florida.
news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick OL Will Sherman.
news

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.
news

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone.
news

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
news

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore.

Latest News

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Patriots News Blitz 5/24: Kyle Dugger has been getting tips from a former Patriot

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising