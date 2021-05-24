High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Even with Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise returning and the free agency additions of Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, and Montravius Adams, Barmore is still a necessary addition who can help the defense get off the field on third down.

"You're going to get a young man who's going to be very high energy, day in and day out," said Crosby. "I don't think you'll ever see a situation where he's not playing hard. He's extremely passionate."

That hard-charging attitude should help Barmore along his quickest route to playing time -- on third down, where he's already the most obvious replacement for Adam Butler's sub-package interior rusher role. The other veteran additions were mostly in the early-down, run-stuffer category and Barmore's disruptive qualities should immediately translate to the NFL level at the most basic "go get the quarterback" level.