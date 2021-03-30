NFL Notes: Step 2 of Garoppolo plan far less certain

Step 1 of the plan to get Jimmy Garoppolo back in Foxborough kicked off Friday afternoon. Now we wait to see if Step 2, the most important part of the process, will become reality.

The Niners sent shockwaves throughout the league when they agreed to send a pair of future first-round picks plus a third-rounder in this year's draft to move up from No. 12 to No. 3, where Miami previously stood. That led to some wild moments throughout New England over the weekend, as the move seemed like a pretty clear indication that San Francisco did so in order to draft Garoppolo's successor next month.

While that still seems like a safe bet, what isn't nearly as apparent is Garoppolo's immediate future in the Bay Area. Should Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch decide the time is now to deal their erstwhile starter, then the Patriots should be very much in the mix. But it's also possible that the Niners believe they are capable of winning now, and if that's the case keeping a very affordable quarterback around for another year to help shepherd in the rookie would make a lot of sense as well.

In fact, so much sense that it would almost mirror the exact move made a few years ago by the Kansas City Chiefs, ironically the team that beat the Niners in Super Bowl LIV two years ago, leading to San Francisco's doubts about Garoppolo in the first place.

Back in 2017, Chiefs coach Andy Reid swung for the fences and dealt a 2018 first-rounder plus a third to move from 27 to 10 in order to take Patrick Mahomes. Reid did so despite the presence of Alex Smith, who was 32 and coming off an 11-5 season that ended with a 27-20 divisional round loss to the Patriots. Reid knew Smith would likely remain in place in 2017 while Mahomes mostly watched and waited. And Reid also knew that Smith was a lame duck and that Mahomes would be the team's full-time starter in 2018.

That's exactly how it all unfolded and Mahomes and the Chiefs have indeed taken the step forward Reid knew would require a little more from the game's most important position. In other words, Smith was a solid NFL starter capable of winning plenty of games but Reid thought he needed more.

Sound familiar?

That's exactly where Shanahan finds himself this morning with Garoppolo. The Twitter-sphere was buzzing in the immediate aftermath of the trade, but soon thereafter the Niners made it clear their intention is the keep Garoppolo for the time being.

Obviously that could be little more than an effort to drive up the price for Garoppolo. Rather than putting a for sale sign up, Lynch and Shanahan want to make it known they do not have to make a move and would be content to ride it out for a year – just like Reid and the Chiefs did.

The reality of the situation is the Niners are right. They don't have to make a move and they can probably maximize their potential in 2021 by holding tight. Garoppolo's $25 million is average starter money, and with a backup presumably coming with the third pick of the draft, that individual would be making reasonable backup money as well at around $6.2 million.

So San Francisco does not need to make a move and will likely hold out for a handsome package of picks in return if they decide the rookie is capable of taking the reins immediately.