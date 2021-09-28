NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

No one anticipated an easy transition for Mac Jones. While terms like "most NFL-ready" and "Brady-like qualities" were often tied to the rookie's bio, few felt those traits would manifest themselves immediately.

However, there also were many folks who felt, unlike the rookies in outposts like Jacksonville, New York and Chicago, Jones would benefit from the structure and talent around him in New England. The first three weeks of the season have shown that not to be the case, as Jones has been harassed as much as or more than any of his classmates.

First and foremost this is not about Jones. The rookie has faced heavy pressure in all three games and has generally stood in the pocket and continued to fight each week. There have been some errant throws and some poor decisions, but Jones' play has little to do with the team's 1-2 record heading into October.

But despite some claims to the contrary, Jones isn't any different than the others either. Boomer Esiason, a Hall of Fame quarterback who has worked for CBS for years claimed if the draft were to be redone that Jones would be the top pick. Esiason watched the first couple of weeks and saw Jones avoiding turnovers and generally making good decisions while Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were throwing interceptions at a high rate, and the assumption is he felt Jones was the better option.

Then the Saints came to town, attacked Jones ferociously, and the same mistakes that plagued Lawrence and Wilson haunted him as well. When Jones was forced to play from behind, things deteriorated just as they have for Lawrence and Wilson, who have been asked to do much more than Jones has thus far.

But again, Jones isn't the problem and despite tossing three picks on Sunday he wasn't the problem against New Orleans either. The surprising element to the team's disappointing start has been the play of the supporting cast. Heavy free-agent investments and the presence of Bill Belichick figured to keep Jones' development on the rise. Thus far the Patriots have looked like most other teams looking to incorporate 10 or 12 new free-agent starters into the mix – disjointed and inconsistent.

The tight ends were supposed to be the focal point of the offense but neither Jonnu Smith nor Hunter Henry has provided much pop. Smith struggled through a dismal game on Sunday while Henry has contributed mostly short catches underneath with little impact.

The run defense hasn't improved to the level of investment, a fact that was particularly on display late in losses to Miami and New Orleans when the opponents closed out wins by grinding out yards on the ground even when the Patriots knew it was coming.

And the offensive line, which was thought to be one of the league's best, hasn't been able to overcome the loss of right tackle Trent Brown, who missed all but seven snaps this season with a calf strain. Missing just one piece has led to a sporadic running game and leaky pass protection each week.

Jones was sacked six times in three games and hit on 22 other occasions. As a point of comparison, Lawrence was sacked five times and took 13 hits during that time while playing for the rebuilding Jaguars with a first-year coach.