Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

It's a historic week -- the return of TB to Gillette Stadium. It's a matchup that doesn't need any more hype; the world will be watching regardless. Which is why I am confused by the media's overblown attention to how much ill-will Tom Brady has for Coach Belichick. He said himself: "I have nothing but respect and admiration for my time there." Why can't reporters accept these words? I realize that Brady this summer said that "95 percent" of what he says to the media is lies. Folks, that statement is also a lie. Tom Brady loved being a Patriot. He loves being a Buc and he has every right to enjoy a few years in another situation. He's a competitor so he has ill-will toward every team except his own (which is why we loved him for 20 years). Meanwhile, the Pats have a new QB and high hopes for the future. Why ruin our wonderful memories by making up stories that we have no idea whether they're true? Sure, print the Tom Sr and Alex Guerrero quotes. But instead of taking their words as truth, admit it: we just don't know. Have a great return visit Tom. But I'll be rooting against you this time. - Mark Aiken

I'll admit that the ever-present and growing hype surrounding this game can get tiresome for us all. I was especially frustrated last week as the Patriots prepared to play the Saints and the talk was almost entirely centered around Brady and Belichick. But as frustrating as that can be, I have to say the storylines are fascinating and it's completely understandable why everyone is so excited to discuss it. You mention a few quotes from different sources and you decide which ones are true. That's your right as the reader – you get to determine how to interpret the information you absorb. You claim Brady was lying when he said he rarely speaks the truth to the media, yet you choose to believe him when he says nice things about the Patriots. You claim you know Brady Sr. and Guerrero might be lying because they said Tom holds some ill will. There's no way of knowing for sure how much truth there is to any of this. But I don't get to pick and choose which comments are to be believed. I feel Brady and Belichick are the best to ever do it – that doesn't mean I'm right. And it doesn't mean someone who feels differently from me is wrong either. Just like I don't have the luxury of cherry-picking the quotes I feel are truth and which are fiction. As an observer I can't claim the stuff I agree with is truth and the stuff that runs counter to my feelings is false. Either way, the theatre that we'll all get to experience on Sunday should be quite memorable and that – unlike the incessant hype – is something I'm greatly looking forward to.

Paul Perillo

Am I the only one who has noticed that we keep hearing from Tom Brady and his entourage (Gronk, Guerrero) about anything and everything anti-NE? "Tom found his voice" - "Gronk feels happier then he ever was in NE and feels like he gets to be himself" - "Bill treated Tom like every other player when he should've been giving him specialty treatment" - "this is what we came here to do" --- I used to respect Tom Brady, but now he seems to be showing his true colors. He got tired of grinding out wins so he went to a stacked team that only needed a good QB. He didn't want to help develop any new offensive players or rebuild the team in any way but is now mentoring a 4th rounder who may or may not play much this year. He took as much time off as he could in the last years in NE, but shows up to every possible practice and even organized his own minicamps to develop chemistry with the offense. Yes we should have kept him, but at the same time he said 45 was the end line and clearly it isn't (maybe if he told us he was open to 50 we wouldn't have had to make such a decision on how to keep the dynasty going) My question is why are we still showing this man love when the way he and his minions speak about this organization are clearly just polite remarks that ring untrue to so many (my time in NE was "special") That's a public way of saying "I won there but it sucked and I'd never go back". This is one fan who will not be cheering TB12 when he returns to Foxboro and probably won't cheer him on ever again. - Ryan Tondreau

I can definitely understand the frustration many Patriots fans might be feeling when they hear Brady say negative things about the Patriots. It's tough to hear someone you rooted for and respected so much say such things. And I would never tell fans how they are supposed to feel. Actually, I get really annoyed when my colleagues try to tell everyone how they are supposed to react to certain situations. To me the reaction you have experienced toward Brady is part of what being a fan is all about. It's a visceral response. Honestly, I don't share your opinion when it comes to Brady and I certainly don't agree with your characterization that he inherited a stacked team – I feel he created the stacked team. But more importantly than disagreeing with anyone's opinion I'd instead say you have every right to feel the way you do. Being a fan means that you are emotional and care about the team you follow. When that team is portrayed in a negative light, you react. Nothing wrong with that. Many agree with you and many others don't. Again, that's what following sports is all about.

Paul Perillo

Just some thoughts about Tom Brady with Buccaneers and some regrets. I read he is not in New England anymore. I even read what Brady could do with Patriots 2021 team. Like if suddenly we could forget that Brady would absorb $20-25 million of cap at least. So with Brady it means no Judon no Henry no Agholor no Smith. It's not the same team. Mac Jones is here and we are rebuilding, sooner or later it has to be done. We should enjoy it and stop regretting TB. Your thoughts? - Ludovic Boisseau

Again, I don't like to tell people how they're supposed to think. I agree that a rebuild was coming sooner or later and now it's here. I don't agree that it couldn't have been done with Brady still here but that's an argument for another day. Mac Jones is here and the early results have been promising. I am looking forward to watching his continued development this season and seeing where he can take the team. In terms of regretting Brady's departure or not, again that's up to the individual person. Speaking for myself, I will always be disappointed that he didn't remain in New England for his entire career.