NFL Pro Bowl balloting has begun and runs through Dec. 19. Fans may vote for their favorite NFL players to represent the AFC and NFC in the 2012 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Fans may vote online at nfl.com/probowl or on Web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining each conference's 43-man roster. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 21- 22. The Pro Bowl teams will be announced at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in a Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.

PRO BOWL -PATRIOTS PLAYER RANKINGS

QB Tom Brady (537,780) leads all AFC players and ranks second overall in votes. WR Wes Welker (430,945) is fifth overall in votes. TE Rob Gronkowski (334,909) and G Logan Mankins (130,930) also are the top vote getters at their positions. The New England Patriots have 15 players in the top five in Pro Bowl votes in their respective positions.