NFL selects 12 finalists from fan pitch contests in New York, Dallas & Denver to determine NFL's Sup

And then there were 12.

More than 1,700 fans showed up to pitch their Super Bowl commercial ideas to the NFL at events at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Texas Stadium in Irving, TX and INVESCO Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. The NFL has narrowed those pitches down to a group of 12 finalists. Fans may now vote for their favorite commercial idea at www.NFL.com/SuperAd through January 7.

The winning pitch will be determined through the online fan vote as well as a vote by a NFL panel of judges. The final NFL judging panel will be made up of award-winning actor and star of past NFL commercials, DON CHEADLE; filmmaker and award-winning director of numerous acclaimed television commercials, JOE PYTKA; and NFL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products and Marketing, LISA BAIRD.

The winning pitch, which will be announced on January 8, 2007, may be produced into the NFL's ad that will run during the Super Bowl XLI broadcast. In addition to serving as a judge, Pytka will also be directing the winning commercial.

For the first time ever, the NFL enabled fans to present their ideas for the Super Bowl commercial that best expresses the NFL experience through the campaign entitled "Pitch us your idea for the best NFL Super Bowl commercial ever. Seriously." The NFL retained GMR Marketing to help manage the campaign.

All pitches were scored by a panel of three NFL judges, including NFL marketing executives, current and former NFL players, advertising professors at local colleges and members of the media. The judges rated fan pitches based on connection to the NFL, commercial appeal, originality and creativity, and heartbeat - the emotional connection the pitch made with the judges.

Following is a list of the 12 finalists, their hometowns and a brief synopsis of their pitch: