Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

"Emotional, it's definitely going to hit my soul," said Edelman. "I really haven't seen anyone so it's going to be interesting. I don't know what to really expect. I'm an emotional guy, we'll see if I can hold it up."

It won't be the last time Edelman returns to Foxborough to be honored with Patriots Hall of Fame consideration certain to come sooner than later. His 12 seasons were loaded with memorable moments. But it was the early years that Edelman recalled most fondly. The initial grind to just make the team and then carve out some kind of role.

Yes, moments like his huge third-down catch in Super Bowl 49 were to come, the one play that Edelman picked out from his career to sum himself up as a player. But it was the years spent rooming with Matthew Slater and trying to learn how to be a professional that remained special.

Edelman was held to just six games in his final season as the wear and tear added up.

"My knee wasn't feeling great and when it becomes a grind to get through practice, [when] the energy output that you put into your preparing is at a standard and you have to go above that, but the output you're getting from the energy that you're putting into it, all the training, the hours of bodywork, yoga, the stretching... for the output I was getting I wasn't satisfied with that, that wasn't going to be enough for me," said Edelman. "I've got too much respect for the game, I don't wanna look like an old guy out there which I felt like that was starting to happen.

"It was a helluva ride though, it was fun, it was unbelievable."

With a brilliant career in the rearview mirror, Edelman can focus on watching his old team in a Sunday tilt with the Saints, though he made no promises about running out of the tunnel in his usual playing-days fashion.