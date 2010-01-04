Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 13 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With David Andrews

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

Ochocinco, Sims sidelined by injuries for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco has been sidelined in the third quarter of the game with the New York Jets on Sunday night with a left knee injury.

Jan 04, 2010 at 12:00 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco has been sidelined in the third quarter of the game with the New York Jets on Sunday night with a left knee injury.

Ochocinco had no receptions before he left the game.

Ochocinco was joined on the sideline by defensive tackle Pat Sims, who broke his right forearm, and safety Tom Nelson, who injured his left knee. The Bengals will host a wild-card playoff game next Saturday, and the status of the three players for that game is uncertain.

Jets linebacker David Harris went out in the second half with an ankle problem. The Jets would not say which ankle he hurt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Amari Cooper on this episode of theBelestrator.

Matthew Judon 10/13: "We just got to go and ignore the noise"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/13: "Each level of the [Browns] defense is really fast"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/13: "Running the ball is going to be important from here on out"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising