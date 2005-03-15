Packers re-sign Ruegamer, bring back Franz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (March 15, 2005) -- The Green Bay Packers re-signed offensive lineman Grey Ruegamer and safety Todd Franz.
The team cut Ruegamer earlier this month. He filled in when center Mike Flanagan went down with a season-ending knee injury in the first month of last season.
Franz returns to Green Bay after spending about five weeks on the Packers' practice squad and two on the active roster in 2002. He spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins, playing in all of the team's last 32 games.
Green Bay lost both its starting guards from last season, Mike Wahle and Marco Rivera. Wahle signed with Carolina and Rivera with Dallas.