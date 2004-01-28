Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 09 - 05:30 PM | Tue Oct 10 - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms Derek Carr for third-down sack

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

Panthers succeed playing it close; Notes

With a 7-0 mark in games decided by three points or less, Carolina has thrived in tight contests this season.

Jan 28, 2004 at 11:04 AM

Good teams win close games and there is little question that the 2003 NFC champions are a good football team. Seven of the Panthers 11 regular season wins this season came in games decided by three points or less. In fact the team was a perfect 7-0 in those games.

Those numbers are a dramatic turnaround for a team that went 1-4 in three-point games on its way to a 7-9 record in 2002 and 0-6 in such games on the way to a 1-15 season in 2001. Winning the tight games is the main reason Carolina is in the position it is today, but the team's success in those close contests has its foundation in the struggles of the previous two seasons.

"It happened when we were 1-15 and it happened when we were 7-9," defensive end Mike Rucker said of how the team learned to win close games. "We lost those games that we won this year. So we've learned from those mistakes. We've learned how to finish a game. You have to team up. They are trying to score to win the game and we know how to finish that team, to not let them get that. Before, we were letting them get that. So that's definitely helped us coming into this year. We are winning those games. So if it comes to a close game, if we have to go six quarters, we have no sweat. We have been there before. We know how to finish it."

Panthers Head Coach John Fox believes that winning those close games is the difference between the playoff teams and the rest of the pack in the NFL.

"First of all if you really research it and go through the league the difference between 7-9 and 10-6 is wining those three point games," Fox said. "That's not just new this season. I think it's a mindset. It's an attitude. Obviously when you have been in those close games, in particular early in the season, and you have success, just like anything winning breeds confidence and you build on that. The guys have been there. They expect to pull it out. You get on a roll that way and that's really what separates these two teams that are playing from the rest of the teams in the league."

Experiencing the highs and the lows

While people generally give the Patriots the edge in Super Bowl experience by virtue of the team's trip in 2001, that doesn't mean the Panthers haven't been well schooled on the magnitude of the game. Defensive linemen Brentson Buckner (1995 Steelers) and wide receiver Ricky Proehl (1999, 2001 Rams) are trying to relate their past Super Bowl experiences to their less-experienced teammates in order to prepare them for Sunday's big battle.

"We've worked so hard to get here," Proehl. "You never know if you are going to get back. I mean people talk about that all the time. There is so much truth to that. It's so hard to win in this league and to win repeatedly and get back here. You don't want to lose. I've won one and there is no better feeling in world than when a football team comes together and wins a championship. That's what it's all about. And when you lose, there is nothing worse. I mean they literally rope you off. They rope you off and they send you into the locker room. That's the worst feeling in the world. I try to just tell them we've worked so hard to get here, so do everything you can do this week to prepare so when Sunday comes you are ready for every situation."

"It's only fun when you win," Buckner. "If you lose this game here, you are nobody really. You are one of the other 31 teams. They only remember the champions. You don't want that feeling. That's one of the worst feelings I've ever had before in my life. You fight this hard to get to the game and lose and then it's like you were never there. They rope off the field and they send you on your way because everybody wants to party with the champions."

Successful change

One fact that hasn't gotten a lot of note this week leading up to the Super Bowl is that Carolina's potentially-dominating defense had great success this season under the guidance of a new offensive coordinator, Mike Trgovac. Trgovac spent the 2002 season as the defensive line coach for a Panthers defense that finished second in the NFL and then ascended to the coordinator position when Jack Del Rio took a head coaching job with the Jaguars last winter.

"I think he's a fantastic defensive line coach," Fox said of Trgovac. "He was a big part of what we accomplished a year ago. When Jack Del Rio got hired as the head football coach at Jacksonville I thought we had a good room. I thought we had a good feel for the players and I didn't really want to test the waters outside. So we stayed within and I think Mike Trgovac has done an outstanding job with our defense."

Notes and Quotes

The Panthers reported no injuries on Wednesday's injury report. … With all the success the Panthers have had this season you might expect that someone like Jake Delhomme or Julius Peppers might be the most popular athlete in the Charlotte area. Not so according to Rucker who said professional wrestler Ric Flair is still the most popular athlete in the area. "He's a fixture," Rucker said. "He's been there forever. He's been doing his thing a long time. Ric all the way." … While the Cowboys finished the regular season ranked first in the NFL in defense based on yards, Panthers offensive coordinator Dan Henning believes the Patriots are the league's top unit based on the fact that it gave up the fewest points this season. "Yards mean nothing," Henning said. "It's how many times you get the ball in the end zone and how many points you score. And New England is number one in that." … Rucker doesn't believe that Super Bowl ratings will be hurt with what is perceived as a lack of star power or big-play offenses in the game. "I guarantee that everybody will be watching regardless if they want to see two different teams or not," Rucker said. "What else is on?" … Delhomme sees some of the reasons why people are comparing the Panther quarterback with Patriots signal caller Tom Brady. "I guess people make that comparison because he came out of nowhere two years ago and I came out of nowhere I guess this year. There team was kind of, I don't know if you want to call it a Cinderella story or whatnot and ours people are kind of saying that same thing. But certainly he's a lot younger than I was. My road was a lot different. He was a draft pick and whatnot. I guess maybe we are similar in the ways that we both are on good football teams. I don't really know Tom but it seems like he puts the team first and I know that's what I do. We put the team first. We don't care about individual accolades as long as we can help our team win and do things for our teammates. So maybe that's where we are similar." … Troy Brown may not be putting up the 100-catch numbers he has in the past, but according to Panther safety Mike Minter he is still a guy that Carolina must be aware of. "I believe when they get in trouble, you had better believe that number 80 is going to get the ball," Minter said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/9

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/9: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/8: "We have to keep moving forward"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots highlights during Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising